Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Rachael Amara,

human resources manager, WPHL-TV Philadelphia, named director, human resources and community affairs.

Programming

Glenn Williamson,

senior production executive, DreamWorks, Los Angeles, joins USA Films, Beverly Hills, Calif., as president, production.

Mike Hale,

senior VP, marketing and business development, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo., promoted to executive VP/chief marketing officer.

Appointments at TVN Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.: Dom Stasi,

senior VP, technology and product development, promoted to CTO; Steve Heckler,

senior VP/CIO, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Culver City, Calif., joins as executive VP/CIO; Glenn Kopelson,

VP, business development, News Corp., Los Angeles, joins as VP, business development and strategic planning; Brian Ricco,

senior director, event programming, In Demand, New York, joins as VP, event programming; Lourie Carr Zak,

controller, eToys, Los Angeles, joins as VP/corporate controller.

Stacey Luchs,

executive, PMK Public Relations, Los Angeles, named executive director, media relations and publicity, David E. Kelley Productions, Los Angeles.

Appointments at Viacom Plus: Marc Weinhouse, advertising director, Rolling Stone

magazine, New York, joins as VP, sales, Eastern region, New York; Linda Perry, marketing director, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, joins as VP, sales, Western region, Los Angeles.

Appointments at Diplomatic: Steven Lewis, executive VP, AntEye.com, Los Angeles, joins as VP, production; Andrew Siegal, producer, MTV, New York, joins as VP, production, New York.

Appointments at Pie Town Productions, Los Angeles: Scott Templeton, co-executive producer, promoted to executive producer; Greg Spring, director, programming and development, King World Productions, Los Angeles, joins as executive and consulting producer.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Lucy St. George,

executive VP/managing director, direct-response division, Initiative Media North America, Los Angeles, named executive VP, Inter/Media Advertising, Encino, Calif.

Journalism

Tom Sides,

news director, KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City, joins KWGN-TV Denver, in same capacity.

Obituary

Bob Williams, longtime TV columnist for the New York Post, died Monday, Aug. 20, at 86. The cause was cancer of the mouth.

He was with the Post

for 32 years and was thrice nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. In 1955, he wrote about the complex psychological problems of many of TV's top comedians and then concentrated on entertainment, becoming the Post's TV columnist in 1957, a position he held for 21 years. Besides writing the column, he broke many stories, frequently stories of front-page importance, and covered the congressional hearings on various aspects of TV—from sex and violence to payola.

He was a major factor in the success of 60 Minutes, which, in its early days, was shifted from time slot to time slot. Whenever the day was changed, Williams would herald the new spot in his column, drawing viewers' attention to the program's whereabouts.

He was included in Variety's list of the 10 top TV columnists in the U.S.

*The author is the former wife of Bob Williams.