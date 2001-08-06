Fates & Fortunes
Broadcast TV
Maurice Bresnahan,
president/GM, WVPT(TV) Staunton, Va., named president/CEO, South Carolina Educational Television, Columbia, S.C.
Valari Staab,
president/GM, KFSN-TV Fresno, Calif., joins WTVD(TV) Durham, N.C. in same capacity.
William Shaw,
president/CEO, Fox Television sales, Petry Inc., New York, joins Tribune Television, New York as VP, sales.
Dan Havens,
major account manager, Encoda Systems, Denver, joins KXLT-TV Rochester, Minn., as GM.
Phil Meyer,
supervisor, on-air promotions and press relations, WCET(TV) Cincinnati, joins WTIU(TV) Bloomington, Ind., as station manager.
Brad Zaruba,
regional sales manager, WITN-TV Washington, N.C., joins KFVS-TV Cape Girardeau, Mo., as national sales manager.
Marc Jaromin,
local sales manager, WROC-TV Rochester, New York, promoted to general sales manager.
Cable
E. Gilbert Rapley,
executive director, business and product development, SBC Telecom, San Antonio, joins Cox Communications Inc., San Diego, as named VP, broadband network operations.
Programming
John Cucci,
executive VP/CFO, Comedy Central, New York, named COO.
Jeff Wachtel,
president, television series, Landscape Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins USA Network, Los Angeles as executive VP, series and longform programming.
Douglas Orr,
senior VP, western division, Turner Network, Atlanta, named executive VP, distribution, TviFusion, Atlanta.
Lilach Asofsky,
VP, marketing and product development, CNBC.com, Fort Lee, N.J., named senior VP, marketing and research, CNBC, Fort Lee N.J.
Rebecca Marks,
VP, NBC Entertainment Publicity, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP.
Stephanie Eno,
producer, on-air promotions, TV Land, Los Angeles, joins Fine Living, Los Angeles, as manager, programming.
Radio
Christopher Wegmann,
regional VP/GM, Clear Channel Radio, Baton Rouge, La., named VP/GM, Houston market, Cox Radio Inc., Houston.
Journalism
Neil Godstein,
VP, news, WJBK(TV) Detroit, named VP/news director, WNYW(TV) New York.
Dari Alexander,
weekend anchor/reporter, WFAA-TV Dallas, joins Fox News Channel, New York, as field reporter/part-time anchor.
Rea Blakely,
health reporter, WJLA-TV Washington, named medical correspondent, CNN, Washington.
Catherine Garcia,
co-anchor, KTBC(TV) Austin, Texas, joins WFAA-TV Dallas in similar capacity.
Andrea Isom,
reporter, WDTN(TV) Dayton, Ohio, joins WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., as reporter.
David Northfield,
reporter, KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City, joins KGW(TV) Portland, Ore., in same capacity.
Lissette Campos,
reporter/fill-in anchor, WFOR-TV Miami, named co-anchor, WFTS(TV) Tampa, Fla.
Scott Arnold,
reporter/fill-in anchor, WFIE-TV Evansville, Indiana, joins WDTN(TV) Dayton, Ohio, as reporter.
Todd Quinones,
reporter, KERO-TV Bakersfield, Calif., joins KYW-TV Philadelphia, in same capacity.
Terri Gruca,
morning anchor, WBIR-TV Knoxville, Tenn., joins WSPA-TV Spartanburg, S.C., as weekend anchor.
