Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Alisa Anderson,

director, business affairs, NBC Enterprises, Los Angeles, joins CBS Broadcast International, Los Angeles, as VP, business affairs.

R. Michael Flynn,

general sales manager, KBNT(TV) San Diego, named GM/general sales manager, KSWT(TV) Yuma, Ariz.

Richard Graziano,

local sales manager, WLVI-TV Cambridge, promoted to general sales manager.

Appointments at KONG-TV Everett, Wash.: Traci Gregory,

account executive, promoted to local sales manager; Matt Kramer,

national sales assistant promoted to account executive.

Cable TV

Appointments at Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.: Keith Cocozza,

director, corporate communications, Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., New York, joins as director, media relations; Kimberly Kerns,

director, Burson-Marsteller, Chicago, joins as director, corporate communications; Heather Robinson,

account supervisor, GCI Group, New York, joins as director, media relations, Internet services.

Charles Mann,

manager, sales and marketing, Comcast, Maryland/Delaware region, White Marsh, Md., promoted to director, marketing, Chesapeake Bay group systems.

Programming

Erik Sorenson,

VP/GM, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., promoted to president/GM.

Dan Darling,

senior VP, Turner Studios, Atlanta, named executive VP, entertainment operations, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta.

Todd Schoen,

VP, affiliate marketing and local ad sales, Fox Family Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Promotions at Turner Broadcasting Sales International: Jacqueline H. Fallous,

director, interactive sales, New York, promoted to VP, integrated and interactive sales; Thomas A. Stevens,

sales manager, Western region, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, Turner Entertainment Sales.

Dan Harrison,

VP, ZeniMax Media, Los Angeles/ Washington, joins Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, as senior VP, programming and strategic planning, Fox Sports Group.

Mark Ewing Luther,

national account director, content, sales and distribution, Cidera Inc., Laurel, Md., joins Discovery Networks, Bethesda, Md., as account director, affiliate sales and marketing division.

Timothy Regler,

producer, Judge Judy, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, promoted to co-executive producer.

Appointments at Northwest Cable News, Seattle: Adrienne Sellers,

sales assistant, promoted to account executive; Vivian Joyce,

account executive, KTWB-TV Seattle, joins as account executive;Shelly Meek,

client service representative, KIRO-TV Seattle, joins as account executive; Robyn Skene,

senior account executive, AT&T Media Services, Vancouver, Wash., joins as account executive.

Radio

Appointments at Entercom: David Pridemore,

director, Seattle, promoted to VP, sales; Rachel Elster,

VP/sales director/office manager, D&R, Los Angeles, named West Coast director, national sales, Los Angeles.

Dan Sullivan,

GM, WWDB-FM Philadelphia, named GM, Atlantic City radio cluster, Millennium Radio Group, Atlantic City, N.J.

Journalism

Jay Rossow,

assistant news director, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, appointed news director, WPEC(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla.

Rick Iler,

news director, KCEN-TV Temple, Texas, named news director KARK-TV Little Rock, Ark.