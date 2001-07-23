Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Appointments at WIS-TV Columbia, S.C.: Melbourne Stebbins,

VP/GM, WTOL-TV Toledo, Ohio, named senior VP/GM; Jeff Hoffman, news director, WAVE-TV Louisville, Ky., named station manager.

Bob Chirdon, general sales manager, WTOL-TV Toledo, Ohio, promoted to VP/GM.

Lee P. Wagner, GM, KMVT-TV Twin Falls, Idaho, appointed VP/GM, KXJB-TV Fargo and KXJC-TV Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Dominic Mancuso, local sales manager, WGN-TV Chicago, named director, sales.

Programming

Mark Sonnenberg,

executive VP, content and marketing, Intertainer, Los Angeles, joins E! Networks, Los Angeles, as executive VP, entertainment.

Shirley Powell,

senior VP, media relations, NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., joins Turner Entertainment Networks, Atlanta, as senior VP, network communication.

Appointments at Studios USA, West Hollywood, Calif.: Sonja Piper Dosti, VP, development and current programming, Imagine Television, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, drama programming; Laura Lancaster, coordinator, comedy programming, promoted to manager, comedy programming.

Michael Berkman, consultant, rebranding, TNN: The National Network, New York, named VP/creative director.

Appointments at Paramount Pictures, Hollywood, Calif.: Carla Pennington, senior producer, Entertainment Tonight

and Entertainment Tonight Weekend, named co-executive producer, Entertainment Weekend; Janet Annino, supervising producer, Entertainment Tonight, and Glenn Meehan, managing editor, Entertainment Tonight, named co-executive producers, Hot Ticket.

Robin Carretta, director, market development, Wishoo, Indianapolis, appointed VP, advertising sales, Midwest, Westwood One, Chicago.

Mark Keim, VP, business development, NBC, New York, joins General Electric, Fairfield, Conn., as staff executive, business development, media and new business.

Doug Howe, general merchandise manager/senior VP, Famous-Barr, St. Louis, joins QVC, West Chester, Pa., as VP, merchandising, fashion and beauty.

Renny Gleeson, senior VP, sales and marketing, Delias, New York, joins The National Basketball Association, New York, as senior director, global media properties and Internet marketing.

Radio

Jay Werth, GM, WJXA-FM/WMAK(AM) Nashville, Tenn., named VP/GM, Tulsa operations, Journal Broadcast Group, Tulsa, Okla.

David Yadgaroff, sales manager, KYW(AM) Philadelphia, joins WMGK-FM Philadelphia as general sales manager.

Journalism

Sarah Francomano, producer, Boston's WB in the Morning, WLVI-TV Boston, promoted to producer, The Ten O'Clock News.

Monita Rajpal, reporter/fill-in anchor, CITY-TV, Toronto, joins CNN International, Atlanta, as anchor.

Amy Murphy, reporter, WSVN-TV Miami, joins KPNX-TV Phoenix as weathercaster/entertainment reporter.

Carol Maloney, anchor/reporter, KUSA-TV Denver, joins Comcast Sports Net, Washington, in same capacity.

Joel Iwanaga, reporter, WTVG-TV Toledo, Ohio, joins KOIN-TV Portland, Ore., as reporter.

Gaard Swanson, weeknight sportscaster, Fox Sports West, Los Angeles, joins Fox Sports Northwest, Seattle, as primary anchor.

George Smith, weekend sports anchor, WHDH(TV) Boston, joins KHOU(TV) Houston as weekend anchor/reporter.