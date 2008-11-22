Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

GAVIN MALISKA, news director, WXIN Indianapolis, has joined WOFL Orlando as VP and news director.

VICTORIA REGAN, VP and GM, WPBF West Palm Beach, has joined WEWS Cleveland as VP and GM. Also at WEWS: JILL MANUEL, producer, CLTV Chicago, has been named news director; CEDRIC THOMAS, local sales manager, KDKA Pittsburgh, has joined as general sales manager.

DARRIN MCDONALD, acting GM, KVVU Las Vegas, has been promoted to VP and GM.

PATRICK MCCREERY, acting GM, KPTV/KPDX Portland, Ore., has been promoted to VP and GM.

WILLIAM LANESEY, VP and GM, KPLR St. Louis, has joined WXIX Cincinnati as VP and GM.

PROGRAMMING

DAVID STEFANOU, director of production and development team, MTV, has joined Oxygen Media as VP of production for original programming.

COLIN DECKER, director of content and programming, Yahoo, has joined Rooftopcomedy.com as head of programming.

CABLE

JOSH SABARRA, senior VP of marketing communications and publicity, New Line Home Entertainment, has joined Lifetime Networks as senior VP of corporate communications and publicity.

LINDSEY GERMONO, account executive, WSKY Chesapeake, Va., has joined Cox Media as a local account executive.

RENEE PLATO, senior director of business development, Sony BMG, has joined ESPN as VP of digital video distribution.

MARK QUINN, VP of distribution and business development, Scripps Networks, has been promoted to senior VP of affiliate sales and marketing. Also at Scripps Networks, JAN LIDDICOAT, regional director of affiliate sales, Midwest region, has been promoted to VP of national accounts field operations.

MARKETING

JALIL KEVAL, VP of sales, Parisa USA, has joined Channel M as VP of sales. Also at Channel M, JONATHAN KELLER, sales director, Reactrix Systems, has been named director of business development, and WILLIAM BOEKA has been named director of business development.

JOURNALISM

AL PRIETO, executive director, ABC NewsOne, has been promoted to VP.

DAVID REITER, executive editorial director, ABC World News weekend edition, has been promoted to VP of newsgathering, ABC News.

KEITH BROWN, VP of news and public affairs, BET, has been promoted to senior VP. Also at BET, RUSSELL TORRES, producer, NBC Today weekend edition, has been named director of BET news and public affairs.

RELATED FIELDS

JENNIFER MANGER, director of online advertising sales, eHarmony.com, has joined Rooftopcomedy.com as senior director of sponsorship and advertising sales.

SIMON ALDRIDGE has joined BMI as senior executive of writer/publisher relations.

MICHAEL BASSIK, VP of interactive marketing, MSHC Partners, has joined Air America as chief digital officer.

JEFF MILLER, chief counsel and staff director for Sen. Herb Kohl (D-Wisc.), has joined the National Football League as VP of government relations and public policy.

What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable



E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South,

New York, NY 10010