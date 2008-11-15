Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

DAVE AIKEN, program operations manager, WOLO Columbia, S.C., has been promoted to station manager.

JASON BALL, senior executive producer, KCBS/KCAL Los Angeles, has joined KTLA Los Angeles as assistant news director.

MARTY WILKE, interim general manager, Tribune Co., has been named VP and general manager at WGN Chicago.

ANDREA SCOTT, market manager, Citadel Broadcasting, Providence, has been promoted to market manager, Dayton.

PROGRAMMING

JEFFREY MEIER, acting head of programming, TV One, has joined OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network as senior VP of scheduling, acquisitions and strategy.

Roger Henry, VP of programming, Discovery Health Media, has joined the Science Channel as VP of programming and development.

Keith Fenimore has been named senior producer for Howard TV On Demand/iN Demand Networks.

CABLE

ANGIE SIMMONS, senior VP of broadcasting and TV sales, QVC, has been promoted to executive VP of multichannel platforms.

CHARLIE SCHUMACHER, assistant news director, WGN Chicago, has joined Comcast SportsNet Chicago as senior news director.

MICHAEL SPIRITO, director of business development, YES Network New York, has been promoted to VP of business development and digital media.

TODD WHITING, director of cable and ancillary sales, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, has been named VP of cable and ancillary sales.

ALEX HILLS, director of affiliate sales, Ion Media Networks, has joined Hallmark Channel/Hallmark Movie Channel as director of network distribution and service.

Rachel Lizerbram Sandler, VP, TV Land, has been named head of communications for the company.

JULIA NORTH, director of marketing and communications, Charter Communications/East Division, has joined Comcast Business Services/Southern Division as director of sales and marketing.

MARKETING

DEE MCLAUGHLIN, VP of marketing, Virgin, has joined CMT as senior VP of brand marketing.

JOURNALISM

DRAY CLARK, reporter and weekend anchor, WJW Cleveland, joins KYW Philadelphia as a general assignment reporter.

TECHNOLOGY

AIMEE VILES, director of creative services, Ensequence, has joined Bravo Media as VP of new media.

THOMAS CRETER, VP of engineering, WJW Cleveland, has been named VP of engineering at Speed.

RELATED FIELDS

DAVID NOBLE, director of client services, MusicBox, has joined Immediate Music as director of sales and licensing.

BEAU FRIEDLANDER, president, Friedlander and Associates, has joined Air America Media as its Website editor-in-chief.

JOHN RIGGINS, NFL Hall of Fame running back, will return to Sirius NFL Radio as a regular host.

KATHY BEGLEY, Fox, joins Horizon as VP and managing director for the Los Angeles local radio and promotions group.

CHUCK BOLKCOM, VP of advertising sales, VUZE, joins Cynopsis Media as president and COO.

LESLIE ROBERTS, manager of A&R, Sony BMG, has joined BMI as associate director of writer/publisher relations.