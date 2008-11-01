Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

RICHARD KELLEY, senior director of acquisition sales, Monster Worldwide, has joined KNTV San Jose as VP of sales.

GREGG SCHRAUFNAGEL, creative services director, WTMJ Milwaukee, has been promoted to manager of local programming.

BRENT STRUENSE, marketing director, WFTX Fort Myers-Naples, has been promoted to corporate creativemanager.

TIMOTHY STURGESS, director of sales, KAMR Amarillo, has been appointed VP/general manager of WTWO Terre Haute.

ROSS CHAN, director of business development, HDRETV, has joined KPIX San Francisco as a business development account executive.

PHIL WATERMAN, group VP, Communications Corp.of America, has beenappointed VP/generalmanager of WGNO/WNOLNew Orleans.

JEFF GREEN, local sales manager, KVOA Tucson, has been promoted to general sales manager.

PROGRAMMING

JACKIE DE CRINIS, senior VP of original scripted series programming, USA Networks, has been promoted to executive VP of original scripted programming.

CABLE

WHITNEY HOLLAND, director of scheduling, TLC, has joined Animal Planet as VP of program planning and scheduling.

BETH JOHNSON, editorial director of digital media, Bravo, has joined Disney-ABC as VP, ABC Daytime & SOAPNet Digital Media. Also at Disney-ABC, LAUREN DEVILLIER, strategy/content/research/business management, Yahoo Kids, joins as VP of digital media, Disney Channel.

BILL PITCHFORD, senior VP of global/North American sourcing, technical support and corporate quality,Haggar Clothing, has joined QVC as VP of qualityassurance.

GARY TREATER, director of business programs, PGA.com/Turner Sports, has been promoted to senior director of business operations.

MARKETING

STEPHEN PEACOCK, head of worldwide sales, Emergent Game Technologies, has joined Image Metrics as VP of product marketing. Alsoat Image Metrics, ERIC SCHU-MACHER, consultant, hasbeen promoted to VP of marketing.

EDGAR VILLALPANDO, general manager, Thump, joins ActiveVideo Networks as senior VP of marketing.

HEATH FRADKOFF, account executive, Griffin Integrated Communications, has joined Goodman Media International as a senior account executive.

JOURNALISM

VINITA NAIR, correspondent/anchor, ABC News Now, has been named co-anchor, ABC World News Now and America This Morning.

TECHNOLOGY

JIM THOMAS, VP of marketing, programming and new-media development, Journal Broadcast Group, hasbeen named VP of marketing, programming andinteractive media.

RICH LAUER, president/CEO, fulfillment division, Eddie Bauer, has joined QVC as VP of technical design services.

BRIAN DEUTSCH, co-founder and CEO, Wavtrace, has joined Aperto Networks as president and CEO.

AUDREY MARCO has joined BrightLine iTV as VP of business development.

RELATED FIELDS

JESSICA ECKER, director of development, Greater New York Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, has been named director of development for VH1's Save the Music Foundation.

PATRICK BALDWIN, VP of strategic development, Retirement Living TV, has been promoted to general manager.

DAVID STONE, head ofdevelopment, RocketScience Laboratories,has joined Buena VistaProductions as VP ofdevelopment.

CHRISTOPHER CURRIER, credit manager, Sennheiser Electronic Corp., has been promoted to associateproduct manager, Neumann/Klein + Hummel.

PETER LEVIN, digital media and sports entrepreneur, has been appointed executive adviser for Global Media Exchange.

ANGELIA MCCORMICK, director of special projects, Broadcast Music, has been promoted to senior director, special projects.

CORRECTION

Peter Daut is a new general assignment reporter at KDFW Dallas; Daut came to the station from KFOX El Paso, where he had been a weekend anchor and investigative reporter. B&C incorrectly reported his move in the Oct. 27 issue.

