Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

ROB TUCK, executive VP of sales and planning, The CW, has been promoted to executive VP, national sales.

CABLE

SCOTT OBERT-THORN, controller, ComSouth Advanced Communications Solutions and Environments, has been promoted to CFO, ComSouth. Also at ComSouth, MIKE PENN has been named VP of marketing and sales.

NICOLE NICHOLS, senior VP of entertainment communications, Disney/ABC Television Group, has joined OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, as senior VP of communications and strategy.

JESSICA ECKER, director of development, Greater New York Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, has joined VH1 Save the Music Foundation as director of development.

MARKETING

SCOT RUBIN, founder, All Games Productions, has joined the Championship Gaming Series as VP of marketing.

JOURNALISM

LISA CORNWELL has joined The Big Ten Network in Chicago as a studio anchor/host and reporter. Also at The Big Ten Network, RON JOHNSON has joined as a play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter.

ELIAS JOHNSON, reporter, KDSM Des Moines, has joined WHO Des Moines as a reporter.

MOLLY SULLIVAN is now with The Mountain West Sports Network as sideline reporter for UNLV football home games.

SCOTT JONES, morning anchor/reporter, KJRH Tulsa, has joined WXIN Indianapolis as morning co-anchor.

MOLLY GRANTHAM has signed a new multi-year contract at WBTV Charlotte as the 10 p.m. anchor and reporter for the Special Projects Investigative Units.

SLOANE HELLER, reporter, WOI Des Moines, has moved to KSHB Kansas City as a reporter for the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

PAUL FOLGER, morning and noon anchor, WTEV Jacksonville, Fla., has joined KOCO Oklahoma City as primary evening news anchor.

ANNALISA PETRALIA, anchor/reporter, KYTX Tyler, Texas, has joined KEYE Austin, Texas, as a reporter for the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

FRANK MICKENS has entered into an agreement with WFMY Greensboro, N.C., as a weekday anchor and investigative reporter.

KRIS BUDDEN, sports reporter, WCAV Charlottesville, Va., has joined WBIR Knoxville as weekend sports anchor/reporter.

MORGAN ADSIT, sports reporter/producer, WKEF Dayton, has joined KLRT Little Rock as weekend sports anchor.

TECHNOLOGY

PAULA BIRTH, director of sales operations, Comcast Business Services, has joined Acumen Solutions as director of the company's communications and media practice.