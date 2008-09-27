Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

JAMES SULLIVAN, president of national sales, CBS Station Group, has been named president of sales for CBS Television Stations.

CLARK MOREHOUSE, executive VP/GM, Tribune Entertainment, has joined .2 Entertainment as senior VP and chief revenue officer.

PROGRAMMING

DAVID STONE, head of development, Rocket Science, has joined Buena Vista Productions as VP of development.

KATE PEARSON, VP of programming, Documentary Channel, has been promoted to senior VP of programming.

CABLE

KERRY MCKELVEY, VP of marketing and sales, Comcast Midwest Division, has joined Comcast Southern Division as VP of marketing and sales.

BARRY RUBINOW, VP of creative services, Documentary Channel, has been promoted to senior VP of creative services.

JANE GOULD, director of programming, content development and research, Nickelodeon Australia, has been named VP of consumer insights for the Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group.

GLORIA CAMERON, director of marketing and media relations, Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, has joined Comcast Spotlight as health and wellness account manager. Also at Comcast Spotlight, MATT ALBRECHT, senior research analyst, National Cable Communications, has been named sales inventory specialist.

JEN DUDDY, national sales director, iVillage, has joined Lifetime Networks as VP of digital ad sales.

TONI MOLLE, senior producer, ReelzChannel, has been promoted to VP of content development and studio relations.

ANDRES MOCHON, director for Latin America, Nickelodeon and Viacom Consumer Products division, has been promoted to VP. Also at Nickelodeon and Viacom Consumer Products division, JENNIFER LAWLOR, VP of marketing and licensing, 4Kids Entertainment, has been named VP.

MARKETING

STEPHEN JAWOROWSKI, VP of marketing and sales, Time Warner Cable, has joined the SKM Group as president.

CINDY REBERG, product marketing director, Detroit Media Project, has joined Comcast Spotlight as marketing director.

JOURNALISM

MARGIE RUTTENBERG, executive producer, WRC Washington, D.C., has joined WTTG as assistant news director.

MATT GRUBS, political and general assignment reporter, KOAT Albuquerque, has joined KDFW Dallas-Fort Worth as general assignment reporter.

MICHELLE DONALDSON, news director, KRQE Albuquerque, has joined KPHO Phoenix as news director.

GAYLE GRAY, associate media director, RPA, has been promoted to director of integrated media.

TECHNOLOGY

MICHAEL ROSARIO, marketing manager, Panavision, has joined Axis Films as a client technical coordinator.

JEREMY DEANER, VP of sales, EMEA, Geneva Technology, has joined AmberFin as CEO.