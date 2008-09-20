Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

LESLI LAWRENCE, senior VP and account manager, Crew Creative Advertising, has joined CBS as senior VP and creative director for print advertising.

KIRK BLACK, VP and GM, Meredith Broadcasting's KCTV/KSMO Kansas City, has been promoted to senior VP.

PATRICK MCCLENAHAN, senior VP and station manager, KCBS/KCAL Los Angeles, has been promoted to president and GM.

DARRIN MCDONALD, general sales manager, KVVU Las Vegas, has been promoted to acting GM.

PATRICK MCCREERY, station manager, KPTV Portland, has been promoted to acting GM.

EILEEN GIKAS, senior account manager, WRIF Detroit, has joined WWJ-TV Southfield, Mich., as business development sales manager.

PROGRAMMING

STEVEN LERNER, executive producer, My Big Redneck Wedding, has joined DIY Network as director of programming.

ADAM GLICK, senior VP of business affairs, Warner Bros. Television, has been promoted to co-head of business affairs. Also at Warner Bros. Television: DAN LIMERICK, senior VP of business affairs, has been promoted to co-head of business affairs; and CRYSTAL MORALES, director of business affairs, has been promoted to VP of business affairs.

CABLE

MICHAEL O'CONNOR, director of business operations and financial consulting, Cox San Diego, has joined Cox New Orleans as VP of business operations.

ANTHONY COCHI, director of programming acquisitions, Cablevision, has joined Trans Digital Media as president and head of programming, Trans Digital Entertainment.

CHRISTINA PISANO, VP of research, NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, Bravo and Oxygen Media, has joined We TV as VP of research.

ELLEN STONE, VP of consumer marketing, Bravo Media, has been promoted to senior VP of marketing.

IVAN PEREZ, VP/director of advertising sales, Azteca America, has joined GolTV as VP of network advertising sales.

NANCY MCGEE, senior VP of marketing, Starz, has been promoted to executive VP of marketing.

PHIL WEINBERG, executive VP/general counsel, Comcast Spectacor, has been named executive VP of business and legal affairs, Comcast Sports Group. Also at Comcast Sports Group, AMY COHEN, VP and associate general counsel, has been promoted to senior VP and general counsel.

LISA HULSE, finance manager, Cushman & Wakefield, has joined News 12 Long Island as business manager. Also at News 12 Long Island, KELLY DROSSELL, producer, WCBS New York, has been named executive producer.

MARKETING

VALERIE HOECKE, co-founder and VP of operations, Fire Engine Red, has joined Method as GM, San Francisco. Also at Method, VINCE SANTO, VP and New York managing director, has been named GM, New York.

JOURNALISM

GULSTAN DART, anchor, KIRO Seattle, has joined KCRA Sacramento as an anchor.

JONATHAN DUBE, director of digital media, Canadian Broadcasting Corp., has joined ABCNews.com as VP. Also at ABCNews.com, DIERDRE MICHALOPOULOS, senior producer, has been promoted to managing editor.

KYANN LEWIS, news director, WHNS Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., has joined KIAH Houston as news director.

JACKIE LUKAS, freelance reporter, News 12 Long Island, has been promoted to general assignment reporter. Also at News 12, JILL WAGNER, reporter, WLNS Lansing, Mich., has been named a reporter.

LUCA PEROSINO, pilot, News 12 Networks, has been promoted to chief pilot.

MARTIN SAVIDGE, contributor, NBC News, has joined Worldfocus as host/anchor.

CHRIS RUSSO, co-host, Mike & the Mad Dog, WFAN New York, has joined Sirius Satellite Radio as a host.

TECHNOLOGY

PAULA BIRTH, director of sales operations, Comcast Business Services, has joined Acumen Solutions as director of communications and media practice.

RELATED FIELDS

VANESSA HOLDEN, president, Vanessa Holden AD+D, has joined Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia as VP and editor-in-chief, Martha Stewart Weddings.

ALAN CITRON, GM, TMZ, has joined Buzznet as head of special projects.

KEVIN BEISLER, senior VP of special programming and publicity, RCA Music Group, has been named senior VP of development for film, TV and theater, BMG Label Group.