Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

BEN KIM, director of institutional giving, The Sundance Institute, has joined WNET New York as senior director of creative initiatives. Also at WNET, ANDY HALPER has been named deputy director of national production.

JENNIFER STRACHAN, director of programming and production, KBTC Public Television, has joined Pacific Public Media as assistant GM/director.

PROGRAMMING

DAWN STEINBERG, senior VP of talent and casting, Sony Pictures Television, has been promoted to EVP of talent and casting.

CHRIS STOUT, VP of production, City Lights Television, has been promoted to senior VP of television and digital production.

LISA LEVENSON, producer, The Bachelor and Big Brother, has signed a development and production deal with Warner Horizon Television.

JEFF FROST, senior VP of business affairs, ABC Studios, joins Sony Pictures Television as executive VP, business affairs.

J.R. AGUILA, director for the Philadelphia 76ers, Comcast SportsNet, has been promoted to producer of 76ers Broadcasts.

CABLE

LINDA ALEXANDER, senior VP of communications and public affairs, MTV Networks Latin America, has been promoted to executive VP of corporate communications, MTV Networks International. Also at MTV Networks International, SEEMA ALIBHAI, director of communications, CNN International, has been named director of communications.

JOANNE LYNCH, senior VP, Univision Television Station Group, has been promoted to president.

BETH GREENWALD, senior development executive, New Line Television, has joined E! Entertainment as VP.

DIANE MORGAN has been appointed VP, media relations, ABC Family.

MARKETING

CLAY DOLLARHIDE, head of PR and promotions, Deep Focus, has joined mPRm Public Relations to head sPRead Solutions.

JOURNALISM

CHRIS PENA, executive producer of news, WTVJ Miami, has joined WMAQ Chicago as assistant news director.

CHRIS OLIVERE, news director, MountainWest Sports Network, has joined Comcast SportsNet Bay Area as news director.

ERIC DAVIS, former player, San Francisco 49ers, has joined KPIX San Francisco as an analyst.

TONY BURKE, assistant news director, Comcast SportsNet, has been promoted to news director.

RUSS KILGORE, news director, WPRI Providence, joins WINK Fort Myers, Fla., as news director.

TECHNOLOGY

JOHN CALLAHAN, senior VP of software engineering, Time Warner Cable Advanced Technology Group, has joined ActiveVideo Networks as CTO.

PAULA BIRTH, director of sales operations, Comcast Business Services, has joined Acumen Solutions as director of comunications and media practice.

WALT CHERUK, operational supervisor, Digitas/Modem Media, has been appointed senior VP, client solutions/digital ad sales, at Discovery Communications. Also at Discovery Communications: KAREN SCHMEICHEL JOHNSON has been named VP, digital ad sales/Midwest and Western regions.

ANTHONY SCHALLER has joined Jacked Inc. as chief technology officer and executive VP of product development; ANDY CASTIN has been appointed director of partner management.

PATRICK MOREL, EMEA sales director, Pro-Bel, has been promoted to senior VP of worldwide sales. Also at Pro-Bel, KARL MEHRING is now head of the worldwide solutions group.

RELATED FIELDS

KEVIN DUNN, executive VP, World Wrestling Entertainment, FRANK A. RIDDICK, consultant, TowerBrook Capital Partners, and JEFFREY R. SPEED, executive VP and chief financial officer, Six Flags, have joined the WWE board of directors.

KENNY SEGAL, composer, Elias Arts, has been promoted to composer/chief studio engineer.

ANN SCHOLHAMER SCHATZEL has been promoted to VP/general manager at the Brenda Borri Co. Also at Brenda Borri, DIANA BORRI is now operations director.

SCOTT HARRISON, editor and partner, Creative Group, joins the creative team at Ultrabland.

NICK MORRISON, program host, producer and former music director at KPLU-FM Tacoma, has been promoted to production director.

STEPHEN W. SHPOCK, CEO, Thales Components Corp., has joined The Vitec Group RF Systems as president and managing director.

RICHARD SAVOIE, director of technical services, IPC Positron Public Safety Systems, joins Miranda Technologies as VP of worldwide technical support.

DAVID BRODY, senior nation correspondent, Christian Broadcasting Network, ALEX CASTELLANOS, partner, National Media Inc., HILARY ROSEN, editor-at-large, Huffingtonpost.com, and TARA WALL, deputy editorial page editor and columnist, The Washington Times, have joined CNN as political reporters/commentators.