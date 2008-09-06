Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

CATHY HOBBS, reporter/fill-in anchor, WPIX New York, has been named host and executive producer, New York Residential.

PROGRAMMING

JULES BORKENT, VP of programming, Nickelodeon International, has been promoted to senior VP of global acquisitions and international programming.

FREDDIE PRINZE JR., actor, has joined the WWE as creative consultant.

ANJELICA COHN, senior VP of new business affairs, MGM Latin America, has joined Telemundo as senior VP of business affairs.

DANNY ABRAMOWICZ has joined EWTN as host and executive producer.

CABLE

MATTHEW CHIAVELLI, multimedia director, Scifi.com, has been promoted to VP of broadband and mobile, Sci Fi. Also at Sci Fi, MARLON JACKSON, production director, has been promoted to VP of production.

CRAIG PARKS, VP of branded entertainment and business development, IFC, has been promoted to VP of digital media.

TREVOR YANT, area VP, Comcast Metro Atlanta system, has joined Comcast Memphis as VP and general manager.

TAPAN DANDNAIK, group VP of financial operations, Mediacom, has been promoted to senior VP of customer service and financial operations.

JERRY STEINBERG, VP of field operations, Fox Sports, has been promoted to senior VP of field operations.

LORI WALLACE, VP of advertising sales marketing, Scripps Networks, has joined Reelz-Channel as VP of advertising sales marketing.

MARKETING

ANTOINETTE ZEL, senior executive VP of network strategy, NBC Universal/Telemundo, has joined La Comunidad as president.

REBECCA KESZKOWSKI, senior director, Spike Digital Entertainment Group, has been promoted to VP of digital integrated marketing.

LARRY SCHWEBER, senior director of marketing and sales, Comcast Florida, has been promoted to VP of marketing.

PETER CLINCH, senior VP of direct marketing and inventory management, J Jill, has joined Acorn Direct as president.

JOURNALISM

BOB PAPA has joined NFL Network as play-by-play announcer, Thursday Night Football.

SOPHIA REZA, reporter, KOCO Oklahoma City, joins KDFW Dallas as a reporter.

NICOLE FORIGE, general assignment reporter, WRGB Albany, N.Y., has joined KNTV San Jose as Web traffic host.

BISI ONILE-ERE, anchor/reporter, WJRT Lansing, has joined WDIV Detroit as a reporter. Also at WDIV, BORA KIM, reporter, KOVR Sacramento, joins as a reporter.

SUSAN LENNON has joined KSWB San Diego as weekend anchor.

REGINA RUIZ, reporter, KEYT Santa Barbara, has joined KTNV Las Vegas as a reporter.

ANN CARROLL, Vikings correspondent, Fox Sports Net North, has joined the Big Ten Network as a freelance correspondent.

ORELON SIDNEY has joined WXIA Atlanta as weather anchor.

DAVE KIRWAN, weather reporter, NBC Weather Plus, has joined The Onion as weather anchor, Onion News Network.

EMILY BARSH, senior VP of news and talent development, TruTV, has joined MSNBC as a producer, Countdown With Keith Olbermann.

BEN HOOVER, news anchor, WHNS Greenville, S.C., has joined WIS Columbia, S.C., as an anchor.

J BATES, sports director, KTIK Boise, has joined KBCI Boise as sports director.

DON SHAFER, news and station operations manager, WEYI Flint, has joined WEEK East Peoria as news director.

DANA MILBANK, reporter, The Washington Post, has joined CNN as a political contributor.

TECHNOLOGY

HEATH PEYTON, director of product management, EG Technology, has joined Media Excel as senior product manager.

SHAHID KHAN, partner, Interactive Broadband Consulting Group, has been promoted to senior partner.

BRIAN ELLIS MARTIN, principal and executive creative director, the4 [creative network], has joined CNN.com as executive creative director.

RELATED FIELDS

LUKE RYAN, VP, MTV Films, has joined MGM Motion Picture Group as VP of theatrical production.

ROXANNE MOTAMEDI, executive director of entertainment, Getty Images, is now senior executive director of entertainment.

KIMBERLY DEDECKER, VP of external capability leadership, Procter & Gamble, has joined the Advertising Research Foundation as chairperson.

DARREN FRYE, director of advertising sales, Hotel Networks, has joined Music Choice as director of advertising sales.