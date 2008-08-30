Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

EDWARD MUNSON, VP of sales, LIN TV, has joined KPHO Phoenix as GM.

BRIAN COLLERAN has joined WZVN Fort Myers as sports director.

PATRICK MCCREERY, news director, KPTV Portland, has been promoted to station manager.

PAM BAUMANN, producer, WXYZ Detroit, has joined WWJ-TV Detroit as creative services director.

PROGRAMMING

GRACELYN BROWN, director of programming, KTLA Los Angeles, has joined MGM HD as VP of programming. Also at MGM HD, BERNARD NGUYEN-SOVAN, traffic manager, World Championship Sports Network, has been named manager of programming.

CABLE

LISA SCHWARTZ, senior VP of sales and business development, IFC Entertainment, has been promoted to executive VP of operations, distribution and business development.

JIM POWEL, director of consumer insights, QVC, has been promoted to VP of consumer insights.

MARK ZELENZ, partner, Elephant in the Room TV, has joined MGM HD as executive director of affiliate sales. Also at MGM HD, NICOLE MULHOLLAND, account manager, Yahoo, has been named account executive.

PAMELA HOWELL, head of affiliate marketing, ReelzChannel, has been promoted to VP of corporate communications.

JENNIFER TURNER, VP of drama programming, Universal Media Studios, has joined Bravo Media and Oxygen Media as VP of licensing and strategic partnerships.

PHILIP MEEKS, founder, Channel Solutions, has joined Cox Communications as VP of Cox Business. Also at Cox Communications, GEORGE RICHTER, VP of product and supplier management, Arrow Electronics, has been named VP of supply chain management, and BARBARA THWAITES, solutions director, Level 3 Communications, has been named executive director of customer care technologies.

MARKETING

DOUG CHALFANT, director of creative marketing solutions, ReelzChannel, has joined MGM HD as executive creative director.

JULIA SONDER-PATCHIN, founder, Desmo Creative, has joined Phoenix Editorial as a senior producer. Also at Phoenix Editorial, ZARA FINLAY, visual effects producer, Ntropic, has been named producer.

MIKE LOZITO, junior account executive, Horizon Media, has been promoted to account executive. Also at Horizon Media: DESIREE FORTUNO, assistant account executive, has been promoted to junior account executive; JENNIFER HETTENBACH, assistant account executive, has been promoted to media planner; SAMANTHA KRUTZEL has joined as an assistant account executive; ALLISON MENIUS has been named an assistant account executive; DENA MEAWAD has been named an assistant media buyer; CHRISTINA MORETTA has been named an assistant media buyer; KATINA KONTARAKIS has been named an assistant media buyer; LAKESHIA STANLEY has been named budget coordinator; PAULA RAIMO has been named media research analyst; JESSICA MANN has been named junior organic marketing specialist; SUBIR BOSE has been named media biller; and LAUREN SMITH has been named media planner.

SETH SCHREINER, online marketing manager, Heavy.com, has joined Crackle.com as marketing manager.

JOURNALISM

KORI CHAMBERS, anchor/reporter, WDIV Detroit, has joined WFLD Chicago as morning anchor.

ARTURO SANTIAGO, weekend morning anchor, KCNC Denver, has joined KCOY Santa Maria, Calif., as weeknight co-anchor.

CHRISTIN AYERS, reporter, KECI Missoula, has joined KDVR Denver as a reporter.

JACK MILLER, reporter, WAWS Jacksonville, has joined KGAN Cedar Rapids as an anchor.

JESSE BLANCO, anchor, KDBC El Paso, has joined WJCL Savannah as an anchor.

SEEMA MATHUR, health reporter, KEYE Austin, has joined KTVT Dallas as a freelance reporter.

TECHNOLOGY

BRYAN PEREZ, CEO, Live Nation's Global Digital division, has joined NBA Digital as senior VP and GM.

RELATED FIELDS

MILT LAUGHLIN, VP of operations and information technology, BMI, has been promoted to senior VP of operations and information technology. Also at BMI, CLAY BRADLEY, senior director of A&R, Sony BMG, has been named assistant VP of writer/publisher relations.

ALEX DOMBRONOVICH, director of affiliate sales and local advertising sales, The Weather Channel, has joined Women in Cable Telecommunications as VP of marketing. Also at WICT, LISA VEGA has been named director of marketing and business development.