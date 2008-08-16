Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

ROBIN ROCKWELL, promotions director, KITS San Francisco, has joined KBWB San Francisco as marketing and promotions director.

ADRIAN GIUHAT, CTO, AvantGuard Technologies, has joined Nexstar Broadcasting Group as senior VP/CTO.

ANDY DELAPORTE, local sales manager, KPTV Portland, has been promoted to general sales manager.

WHITNEY LEY, assignment manager, WPTV West Palm Beach, has been promoted to managing editor.

PROGRAMMING

JANE BLANEY, senior VP of programming, USA Network, has been promoted to executive VP of programming, acquisitions and scheduling.

DENNIS ADAMOVICH, senior VP of marketing, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, has joined TBS as senior VP and general manager of comedy festivals.

ERIN WEBB DIPPOLD, director of licensing, Ripe Ideas, has joined W!ildbrain as director of licensing.

JAMES PICINICH, director of broadcast administration, WCBS New York, has joined the Italian-American Network as VP of programming and development.

CABLE

MARGE JACKSON, VP of marketing and sales, Comcast Cable New Jersey Region, has been named VP of marketing, Comcast Cable Eastern Division. Also at Comcast Cable Eastern Division, ALICIA NIEDZIELSKI, director of marketing services, Motorola, has joined as senior director of product marketing, Comcast Business Class.

ERIC WAGNER, director of business operations, Cavalier, has been named director of sales operations, Comcast Business Services New Jersey.

AMY SCANLAN, director of marketing and promotions, TBS and TNT, has joined Lifetime Networks as VP of ad sales partnerships.

PRINCELL HAIR, senior VP of the strategic planning group, Turner Broadcasting, has joined Comcast SportsNet as senior VP of news operations.

MARY HALL, VP of research, The WB, has joined Comcast Entertainment Group as VP of research. Also at Comcast Entertainment Group, FRANK CHAO, manager of research, FX, has been named director of research.

NANCY TELLETT, VP and director of media services and strategic planning, Siboney USA, has joined MTV Tr3s as VP of research and consumer insights.

TRACI TERRILL, editorial director, VH1, has been promoted to VP of editorial, creative and consumer marketing group.

JOURNALISM

MICHAEL STRAHAN, former defensive end, New York Giants, has joined Fox NFL Sunday as an analyst.

JEFF GOLDBLATT, correspondent, Fox News Channel, has joined WFLD Chicago as 9 p.m. news co-anchor.

JERRY BROWN, part-time weather anchor, KVBC Las Vegas, has been promoted to staff weekend weather anchor.

BEN HOOVER, news anchor, WHNS Greenville, S.C, has joined WIS Columbia, S.C., as co-anchor.

DARYL HAWKS, weekend sports anchor and reporter, KNTV San Francisco, has joined WMAQ Chicago as a reporter and anchor.

GREGORY GITTRICH, assistant managing editor of news, New York Daily News, has joined NBC Local Media as national news editor, NBC Local Media digital platforms.

CARTER EVANS, national correspondent, CBS Newspath, has joined CNN Newsource as Money Matters correspondent.

TECHNOLOGY

STEVE MULDERRIG, executive VP of domestic and cable sales, Tribune Entertainment Co., has joined The Nielsen Co. as senior VP of Grabix.

JAMES HOWARD, global sales director, VCI Automation, has joined Sundance Digital as director of sales, Western region.

SUSAN ROBERTS has joined Bennett HD/LA as a senior account executive.

RELATED FIELDS

DAVID CLAASSEN, owner/president, RFS Marketing Group, has joined BMI as associate director of writer/publisher relations.

YARON DORI has joined Covington & Burling LLP's communications and media practice group as of counsel.

INDRA SUHARJONO, senior VP, Nickelodeon and Viacom Consumer Products Asia, has been promoted to senior VP and managing director for licensing operations. Also at NVCP, JEAN PHILIPPE RANDISI, senior VP and managing director, NVCP Europe, has been named senior VP and managing director, NVCP Europe, Latin America and Canada; MANUEL TORRES, senior VP, NVCP Latin America, has been named senior VP of toys, interactive and consumer electronics; SHERICE TORRES, senior VP of hard goods, has been named senior VP of global entertainment; and HAL SNIK, senior VP of soft goods, has been named senior VP of NVCP U.S. licensing business.