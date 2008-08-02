Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

JOSEPH LOVEJOY, senior VP and acting CFO, Fisher Communications, has been named senior VP and CFO.

THOMAS EHLMAN, VP and general manager, WGN Chicago, has been named president and general manager of KXAS Dallas.

MARTY WILKE, local sales manager, WGN Chicago, has been promoted to interim general manager.

ELIZABETH WENGER, weekend anchor and nightside reporter, WXII Winston-Salem, N.C., has joined KPIX San Francisco as traffic anchor.

BRETT MCINTYRE, meteorologist, has joined WHO Des Moines as a member of the meteorologist team.

TOM VAN HOWE, formerly anchor with WOOD Grand Rapids, has joined WMMT Kalamazoo as anchor.

PROGRAMMING

LAURA FLEURY, senior director of non-fiction and alternative programming, A&E, has been promoted to VP of non-fiction and alternative programming.

MARGARET COMEAUX, director of music and events production, CMT, has been promoted to senior director of music and events production.

THOMAS MOODY, VP, program planning, A&E Television Networks, has been named senior VP, program planning and acquisitions.

KEVIN BENNETT, director of programming and development, Military Channel and ID, has been promoted to VP of programming and development, Discovery Emerging Networks.

CABLE

CHRISTOPHER MCDONALD, director of state government affairs, Comcast of Florida, has joined Comcast Southern Division as VP of state government affairs.

ANIL JAGTIANI, executive VP of corporate strategy and development, Hallmark Cards, has joined QVC as senior VP of corporate strategy and new business development.

SCOTT O'NEIL, senior VP, National Basketball Association, has been named president, Madison Square Garden Sports.

LISA LETTUNICH, freelancer, Evolution Media, has been named VP of production. Also at Evolution Media, SUSAN SEIDE, freelancer, has been named VP of current series.

KAREN RAMSPACHER, VP of research, NBC Universal, has joined Fuse TV as VP of research.

PETE KIELTYKA, VP of finance, Comcast Indianapolis Region, has been promoted to VP of business operations for the Greater Chicago Region Lake Area.

GRETCHEN CARLSON, Fox News Channel, will co-host an expanded broadcast of morning show Fox & Friends.

BRETT WEITZ, VP of creative affairs, Fox 21 Studios division, Twentieth Television, has been named VP of series development, TNT.

MARKETING

STEVE ROSSMANN has joined RPA agency as branded entertainment manager.

LAURA SARASUA, Macy's Merchandising Group, has been named marketing director, Advertising Research Foundation.

LIANA FARNHAM, VP of marketing and artist development, Columbia Records, has been named VP of concert marketing, MSG Entertainment.

JOHN P. SABOOR, president, Central Florida Sports Commission, has been named senior VP of special events, WWE.

HEATHER KRUG, marketing executive, Rogers & Cowan, has been named executive VP.

MICHELLE SPINALE, VP of promotions and marketing, Turner Entertainment Networks, has been named VP of enterprise marketing solutions, Women@NBCU. Also at Women@NBCU: BRIAN KATZ, director of research, Paramount Domestic Television, has been named VP of research.

JAY KELLEY, senior VP of marketing and creative services, Documentary Channel, has been promoted to senior VP of sales and marketing.

JOURNALISM

RONALD SENKOWSKI, convergent lead and site director, HGTV/ HGTV.com and FineLiving.com, has been named VP of production and editor-in-chief, FEARnet.

TECHNOLOGY

MICHAEL LAUR, VP of digital publishing, The Nielsen Co., has been named executive director of Southwest sales, Yahoo.

RELATED FIELDS

CONI RECHNER, VP of marketing, Discovery Education, has been named VP of digital sales. Also at Discovery Education, KURT FICHTMAN has been named sales director, and JEANIE STATON has been named sales manager.

LEE DALTON, group controller, Meredith Broadcasting Group, has been promoted to VP of finance.

JOHN FARGIS, senior managing director, media investment group, Bear Stearns, is now managing director of U.S. media investment, Jeffries & Co.