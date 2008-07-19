Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

AARON BLASER, meteorologist, KQTV St. Joseph, Mo., has joined KAKE-TV Wichita as meteorologist.

DAVID DUITCH, news director, WFAA-TV Dallas-Fort Worth, has joined KDAF-TV Dallas-Fort Worth as news director.

TIM DUKES, Wachovia Securities Private Client Group, has joined Tribune Co. as VP of promotions, broadcasting and interactive.

PROGRAMMING

TRENT DILFER has joined ESPN as an NFL studio analyst.

ANDREW JACOBS, development executive, The Idea Factory, has joined Atlas Media as manager of R&D.

ERIC LOGAN, executive VP of programming and broadcast operations, XM Satellite Radio, has been named executive VP of Harpo.

JAMES CANNIFFE, co-executive producer for NBC's The Apprentice and The CW's Crowned, has been named VP, reality and syndicated programming, Sony Pictures Television.

JAMILA HUNTER, VP of comedy development, Twentieth Television, has been named senior VP, programming and development/alternative and digital, NBC Entertainment.

CABLE

ALLIN HERRING, director of call center strategy, Insight Communications, has been promoted to VP of call center strategy. Also at Insight Communications, STEVEN ELIASOF, marketing director, has been promoted to VP of marketing.

PAM TAPSCOTT-LASSITER, senior director of affiliate sales and distribution, OlympuSat, has joined Ovation TV as director of affiliate distribution.

JENE ELZIE, head of programming and acquisitions, The Tennis Channel, has been promoted to VP of international sales and strategic planning, Comcast International Media Group.

KEITH TILL, director of direct response, HGTV, HGHD and DIY, has joined ReelzChannel as VP of direct response.

BRENT WILLMAN, CFO, Game Show Network, has joined TLC as CFO.

GRACELYN BROWN, director of programming, KTLA Los Angeles, has been named VP of programming, MGM HD. Also at MGM HD: BERNARD NGUYEN-SOVAN, traffic manager, World Champion Sports Network, has joined as manager of programming; DOUG CHALFANT, director of marketing solutions, ReelzChannel, has joined as executive creative director; MARK ZELENZ, Elephant in the Room, joins as executive director, affiliate sales; and NICOLE MULHOLLAND, account manager of advertising sales, Yahoo! New York, has joined as account executive, advertiser sales.

MARKETING

RYNDA LAUREL, manager of creative affairs, Sony Wonder, has been promoted to VP of operations, Jetset Studios.

MARK LAZARUS, head of entertainment, Turner Broadcasting, has joined Career Sports & Entertainment as president of media and marketing.

PATRICK J. PETERS, senior VP, Unilever Home and Personal Care North America, has joined The Italian American Network as senior VP, business development and marketing.

SCOTT TENNEY, senior executive, Utah region, Comcast, is now senior VP, Indianapolis region.

CHERYL KONG has been named VP of marketing for Canada, Latin America and China, World Wrestling Entertainment.

LAURA GRAMM SCARBOROUGH, marketing department, Comcast, is now director of marketing for Charleston, S.C.

BOB DANIELLE, major and national sales manager, The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.), has been promoted to digital media sales director.

JOURNALISM

WILL KECK, celebrity reporter, USA Today, has joined TV Guide magazine as senior editor of the Hollywood bureau.

TECHNOLOGY

CHACHI SENIOR, director of digital production, City Lights, has been promoted to VP of digital production.

GINA PHANEUF, production associate, VLCreative, has been promoted to operations manager.

RELATED FIELDS

SANDI CASTRO, director of marketing, InterMedia Outdoors/The Sportsman Channel, has joined Big Fresh Pictures as a consulting partner.

BILL MCGRATH, VP of corporate quality assurance and control, QVC, has been promoted to VP of operations and finance, design and development/global sourcing team.

KURT KYLE, director of business development for digital content services, Hewlett-Packard, has been named VP and head of the Americas region, AmberFin.

RHONDA CANINO, director of business development, Media News Group Interactive, has joined BioMedia as VP of business development.

GERRY NOBLE, president and CEO, Transit TV Network, has been named CEO of Peace Arch Entertainment Group.