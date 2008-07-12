Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

PROGRAMMING

BRETT PAUL, executive VP of business affairs, operations and finance, Warner Bros. Television, has been promoted to executive VP, Warner Bros. Television. Also at Warner Bros. Television: SUE PALLADINO, senior VP of business affairs, has been promoted to executive VP of production.

BEDI SINGH, executive VP and CFO, Gemstar-TV Guide, has joined MGM Studios as president of finance and administration/CFO.

EMILY C. LEWIS, associate, business and finance, Thelen Reid Brown Raysman & Steiner LLP, has joined In Demand Networks as director, business affairs and senior counsel. Also at In Demand, TERRI HYACINTH, director of affiliate sales, Current TV, has joined as regional VP of affiliate relations.

MIKE HOCHMAN, VP of sales, Eastern region, Caribbean and Latin America, EGT, has joined Aurora Networks as director of sales, Southeast region.

ROBERT WALLACE, VP of content and development, ESPN, has joined E:60 as executive producer. Also at E:60, ANDY TENNANT, ESPN feature producer, has joined as executive producer; ROBERT ABBOTT is now coordinating producer; JULIE ANDERSON, director of documentary programming, HBO, has joined as senior producer; and KRISTIN HUCKSHORN, deputy sports editor, The New York Times, has joined as senior news editor.

CABLE

STEVE FOX, VP of digital service and IT, Cable One, has been promoted to senior VP and CTO. Also at Cable One: JERRY MCKENNA, chief sales and marketing officer, adds responsibility for all sales activity at the company; and JULIE LAULIS, VP/Southwest division, has been promoted to senior VP and COO.

JEFF TARASCHI, president/GM, Interactive Group Ltd., has joined QVC as senior VP of jewelry, fashion and beauty.

MICHELLE RICE, senior VP of distribution and strategy, TV One, has been promoted to executive VP of affiliate sales and marketing.

CARLOS BAEZ, director of affiliate sales and marketing, Southeast region, AETN, has been promoted to VP of affiliate sales and marketing, Southeast region; DAVID KELLY, director of national accounts, has been promoted to VP of national accounts; and PAMELA POLITANO has been promoted to senior director, affiliate sales operations.

STEVE BROOKSTEIN, executive VP of operations, Bresnan Communications, has been elected to serve a one-year term on the Executive Committee of the American Cable Association. JAMES BRUDER, president and COO, Harmon Communications, has also been elected to serve a one-year term on the Executive Committee of the ACA.

MARKETING

TOM MEYER, VP and associate research director, Carat, has joined Horizon Media as VP of channel insights for the Los Angeles office.

GREG PERLOT, co-founder, 72andSunny, has joined Quiksilver as senior VP of marketing. Also at 72andSunny: HOLLY KASUN, Nike Europe, has joined as leader of strategy and implementation; JASON NORCROSS, senior writer, has been promoted to creative director; and BRYAN ROWLES, senior designer, has been promoted to creative director.

SCOTT NELSON, VP, sales and national business development, InStore Broadcasting, has joined ChannelOne Network as VP, sales and national business development.

TECHNOLOGY

TED VALEGOS, AT&T, has joined Virgin Mobile USA as VP of customer management.

ZEEV PROKOPETS has joined Imagine as VP of R&D and GM. Also at Imagine, YVES BOUDREAU, ARRIS Group, has joined as director, systems engineering; and JEFF DELAZARO, regional VP of sales, Cedar Point Communications, has joined as regional VP of sales.

RELATED FIELDS

IAN HOLDER, A&R coordinator, Columbia Records/Sony Urban Music, has joined BMI as associate director, writer/publisher relations. Also at BMI, BYRON WRIGHT has been promoted to associate director, writer/publisher relations.

CAREY P. HENDRICKSON, senior VP/chief accounting officer, Belo Corp., has been elected to the board of directors for the Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association (BCFM) and the Broadcast Cable Credit Association (BCCA). BRIAN McFADDEN, Leventhal Senter & Lerman, PLLC, has also been elected to the board of directors for the BCFM and BCCA.