Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast

Greg Flock, general sales manager, KPTV Portland, has been promoted to director of sales.

Dan Joerres, local sales manager, WISN Milwaukee, has joined WXII Winston-Salem as general sales manager.

Rich Roberge, rep firm manager, KUNS Seattle, has been promoted to general sales manager.

Larry Roberts has been named regional VP and general manager, Fisher Communications.

Programming

Joel Stillerman, founder and chairman, Yolo Films, has joined AMC as senior VP of original programming, production and digital content.

Darryl Strawberry has joined SportsNet New York as a baseball analyst.

Debbie Alther, executive director of inventory management, has been promoted to VP of program and promotion planning and scheduling.

Cable

Susan Portwood, VP of marketing and sales, Comcast Connecticut-West, has been named VP of marketing and sales, Comcast Houston.

Jamie Davis, managing director, ESPN STAR Sports, has joined Versus as president.

Troy Ewanchyna, director of new media business development, National Hockey League, has joined Comcast SportsNet as senior director of digital media.

Mark Taylor, VP and general manager, Nickelodeon, has been promoted to senior VP and general manager, Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Also, John Paul Geurts, creative director, Nickelodeon Recreation, has been promoted to VP and creative director.

Mai Kim Flournoy, VP of program planning, VH1, has joined Oxygen as VP of strategic multiplatform program planning.

Matt Kenny, program finance analyst, ESPN, has been promoted to VP of field sales, Western division. Also at ESPN, Eric Ratchman, senior director of business strategy and development, has been promoted to VP of business strategy and development.

Jay Rolls, VP of technology, Cox Communications, has been promoted to senior VP of technology. Also Sandy Mencher, executive director of financial planning and analysis, has been promoted to VP, financial planning and analysis. Alan Greene, director of strategy and initiatives, Coca Cola, has joined Cox as executive director of strategy.

Susan Malfa, VP of sales, Bravo, has been promoted to senior VP of advertising sales, Bravo and Oxygen.

Marketing

James Hitchcock, senior VP of marketing and creative, CMT, has joined Discovery Channel as marketing and branding officer.

Sheri Goldberg, senior publicist, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, has been promoted to director of network program publicity. Also at Hallmark, Sheri Helmers, senior publicist, has been promoted to director of network program publicity.

Journalism

Kristi Powers, meteorologist, WOFL Orlando, has joined KRIV Houston.

Ben Simmoneau, reporter, WGAL Lancaster, has joined KYW Philadelphia.

Roseanne Tellez has been named 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. anchor, WBBM Chicago.

Shira Lazar, contributor, Fox News Channel, has joined KNBC as host of OpenHouseLA.

Technology

James Johnston, audio architect, Microsoft, has joined Neural Audio as chief scientist.

Roger Wieting, VP and general manager, Vertex Communications, has joined ND SatCom as VP of engineering.

Moses Zelnicker, assistant VP of marketing and business development, Scopus Video Networks, has joined SintecMedia as VP of new media.

Mark Dawson, director of cross-platform TV guidance product management, has joined ICTV ActiveMedia group as VP of programming services.

Dan Mondor, president, Mitel Networks, has joined Concurrent as CEO.

Steve Ellis has joined Telestream as VP of worldwide sales.

Related Fields

Patrick Sullivan, counsel, Kajeet, has joined the Telecommunications Industry Association as director of technical and government affairs.

Dennis Swanson, president of station operations, Fox Television Stations Group, has been named an honorary trustee, American Women in Radio & television.

Deb Mathews has been named director of Internet services, Faith & Values Media. Also, Michael Kelly has been named content manager, FaithStreams Network.

Joey Mercado, manager of latin markets and media licensing, has been promoted to director of latin writer/publisher relations. Also at BMI, Nicole Plantin has been named associate director of writer/publisher relations.