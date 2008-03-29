What’s your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com FAX: 646-746-7028; MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010

BROADCAST

Audrey Prywitch, assistant news director, KTVI St. Louis, has been promoted to VP and news director.

Rita Tuzon, executive VP of business, legal affairs and general counsel, Fox Cable Networks, has been named executive VP and general counsel, Fox Networks Group.

Stephanie Croswait, assistant news director, WBNS Columbus, Ohio, has joined KOCO Oklahoma City as news director.

Lynn Bailie, president, Southeast Broadcast Co., has joined KOIN Portland as VP of sales.

Dana Wilkin, VP and GM, WPEC Palm Beach, has been named president of affiliate relations, CBS Television Network.

PROGRAMMING

Roy Bank, head of development, production and corporate operations, Mark Burnett Productions, has joined Merv Griffin Entertainment as president of television.

Pamela Parker, VP of business affairs and acquisitions, Sony Pictures Television International, has been promoted to senior VP of business affairs and acquisitions.

Temple Williams, VP of production, Comedy Central and Spike TV, has been promoted to senior VP of production, MTV Networks Entertainment Group.

CABLE

Clark Bunting, president, Discovery Studios, has been named president of Discovery Emerging Networks. Also at Discovery, Carole Tomko, GM, Discovery Health, FitTV and Discovery Kids, has been promoted to president, Discovery Studios; and Darin Prill, VP of architecture, Cablevision, has joined Discovery Communications as senior VP of architecture and development.

Raul Yzaguirre, former president and CEO, National Council of La Raza, has joined Sí TV as a board member.

Lynn Kadri, senior director of special events marketing, ESPN, has been promoted to VP of special events marketing. Also at ESPN: Damon Phillips, assistant executive director, USA Football, has been named VP, ESPN360.com; and Barry Blyn, senior VP of strategy, Sterling Brands, has joined ESPN as VP of consumer insights.

Melani Griffith, VP of programming, Insight Communications, has been promoted to senior VP of programming and video services. Also at Insight Communications: Scott Schneiderman, VP of finance and strategic planning, has been promoted to senior VP of strategy and operational finance; and Sherman Hand, manager of security, has been promoted to director of data and security, fraud and abuse.

Lori Conkling, VP of national accounts, Disney and ESPN Media Networks, has joined Lifetime as executive VP of distribution.

Kathryn Kerrigan, VP of advertising sales planning and analysis, Discovery Communications, has joined MSG as senior VP of sales planning and analysis.

Lynn Brindell, senior VP of marketing and creative services, Food Network, has joined The Weather Channel as executive VP of strategic marketing.

MARKETING

Erica Quagliata, assistant account executive, Silverman Media & Marketing Group, has been promoted to account executive and internship coordinator.

Sarah Shipley, writer/producer, Discovery Communications, has joined WeeBeastie as writer/producer.

Scott Perkins, design director, CNN, has joined TV One as VP of creative services.

Marc Grossman, director of public relations, Taffy Entertainment, has been promoted to senior director of worldwide corporate communications.

JOURNALISM

Nkepile Mabuse, reporter, ETV, has joined CNN as a reporter, South Africa. Also at CNN, Robyn Curnow, anchor/reporter, London, has been named reporter, South Africa; and David McKenzie, freelance reporter, has joined CNN as a reporter, Nairobi.

Charles Kravetz, VP of news and station manager, NECN, has been promoted to president and GM.

TECHNOLOGY

Dan Renaldo, senior VP of finance, operations and business development, ABC News, has joined NBC Universal’s technology and operations business as executive VP of television production.

Ian MacSpadden, chief engineer, NBC NewsChannel, has joined CEI as senior engineering manager.

Mike Franklin, VP of broadcast and Eastern region sales, Euphonix, has been promoted to VP of North American sales.