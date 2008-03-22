Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

Eleo Hensleigh, executive VP of marketing and brand strategy and CMO, Disney-ABC Television Group, has joined ION Networks as CMO.

Programming

Allen Krauskopf, adviser, Faith & Values Media, has been promoted to VP of Internet services.

Matt Farber, founder, Wilderness Media & Entertainment, has joined Fuse as executive VP of programming, development and digital.

Ramon Garcia, director of sales, Latin America, Sony Pictures Television International, has been promoted to executive director of distribution, Mexico.

Cable

Lisa Sherman, senior VP and GM, Logo, has been promoted to executive VP and GM.

Christine Bragan, director of marketing and communications, Rainbow Media, has been promoted to VP of marketing and communications.

Patrick Michaud, executive VP and CFO, Score Media, has joined The Fight Network as CFO. Also at The Fight Network, Paul Laberge, executive VP of corporate development and general counsel, MPD, has been named COO.

Max Raven, VP of international ad sales, CNN, has been promoted to senior VP, U.K., U.S. and Scandinavia.

Peter Moore, director of special projects, DIY Network, has been promoted to VP of special projects. Also at DIY Network: Brandii Toby-Leon, manager of press and public relations, has been promoted to director of press and public relations.

Wonya Lucas, GM and executive VP, Weather Channel Networks, has joined Discovery Communications as chief marketing officer.

Sheila Buckley, VP of sales, The Weather Channel Interactive, has been promoted to VP of national advertising sales.

John Brueckner, creative director, on-air promotions, YES Network, has been promoted to VP of on-air promotions. Also at YES Network: Frank DiGraci, producer, has been promoted to coordinating producer of New Jersey Nets telecasts.

Gaynor Strachan Chun, VP of marketing, Ovation TV, has been promoted to senior VP of marketing; Rob Canter has been promoted to VP of production and creative services; Debra Balamos has been promoted to VP of affiliate and advertising sales marketing; and Michelle Zajic is now VP of programming.

Greg Schultheis, online content director, Clear Channel Worldwide, has joined Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic as manager of new media.

Brian McLendon has been promoted to senior director of network production, CN8.

Marketing

Gene Turner, associate managing director, Horizon Media, has been promoted to VP and managing director. Also at Horizon Media: Star Exton, print buyer, has been promoted to print supervisor; Oury Tamboura, junior print buyer, has been promoted to senior print buyer; Chris Lance has been named planning supervisor; Stacy Wiedaseck has been named assistant media buyer; Elizabeth Summers has been named assistant media planner; Shannon Leary is now assistant media planner; Edmond Gorges has been named out-of-home specialist; Alisha Kaplan has been named account executive; Cristin McAmis has been named assistant account executive; Luis Anaya has been named local radio buyer; Lori Robinson has been named assistant media buyer; Jaimee Saxton has been named assistant media buyer; Sophia Daryanani is now freelance junior buyer; and Timothy Tow has been named assistant media planner.

Technology

Frank Allen has joined Broadway Systems as a software engineer.

Chris Zanyk, managing director of Latin America, Cedar Point Communications, has been promoted to VP of North American region and CALA. Also at Cedar Point Communications, Ed Flannery, founder, Opticom, has been named president of Northeast sales.

Brian Raine has been promoted to VP of business development, Streambox.

Related Fields

Doug Regan has been named senior VP of worldwide strategic planning and international finance, Warner Home Video.

Joe Peyronnin has joined Gibraltar Associates as senior adviser for global communications and new media.

Bob Danielle, retail sales manager at The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.), has been promoted to major and national accounts sales manager.