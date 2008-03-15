Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast

Justin Che, VP of new international media licensing, NBC Universal International Television Distribution, has been promoted to senior VP of international new media licensing. Also at NBC Universal International Television Distribution, Sandra Chang, director of international new media licensing, has been promoted to VP of international new media licensing.

Jori Petersen, VP of media relations, SOAPnet, has been promoted to VP of media relations, ABC Daytime and SOAPnet.

Ed Wilson, president, Fox Television Network, has joined Tribune Broadcasting as president.

Garen van de Beek, VP of on-air promotion, CBS, has been promoted to senior VP of on-air promotion. Also at CBS: Paul Friedman, director of special projects and on-air comedy promotion, has been promoted to VP of on-air promotion; Chris Cranner, creative director of special projects, has been promoted to VP of on-air promotion; Lori Shefa, director of on-air promotion, is now VP of on-air promotion; Brad Roe, director of drama promotion, has been promoted to VP of on-air promotion; Sarah LaBrache, creative director, writer/producer, on-air promotion, has been promoted to director; and Anne de Vega, creative director, CBS EyeLab, has been promoted to executive producer.

Tom Matheson, senior regional sales manager, Reply.com, has joined KPIX San Francisco as account executive.

Peter Noll, director of marketing, WEWS Cleveland, has been promoted to acting general manager.

Programming

Eric Coleman, VP and executive producer of animation development and production, Nickelodeon, has joined Walt Disney Television Animation as senior VP of development.

Cable

Laura Lipson, director of marketing and promotion, TV One, has been promoted to VP of marketing and promotion.

Christopher Raleigh, senior VP of advertising sales, GSN, has joined The Weather Channel as senior VP and general sales manager of Weather Channel Media Solutions.

Eric Shain, executive director of production finance, Disney ABC Cable Networks Group, has been promoted to VP of production finance.

Kim Norris, president, Out of Home Video Advertising Bureau, has joined Cablevision as senior VP of business development and strategy. Also at Cablevision, Keith Agabob, director of product management and operations, is now VP of product management.

Timothy Nester, VP and controller, Comcast Denver, has joined Comcast Seattle as VP of finance.

Mark Melvin has been promoted to VP of national advertising sales, Music Choice.

Kevin Sullivan, director of content development, WWE, has joined YES Network as managing editor of Yesnetwork.com.

Journalism

Dr. Jim Siebert, meteorologist, KRIV Houston, has been promoted to chief meteorologist.

Juliette Goodrich has been named anchor, KSTW San Francisco.

Rafer Wiegel, lead general assignment reporter, KOVR Sacramento, has joined CNN Headline News as sports anchor, Morning Express.

Tom Sinkovitz has joined KNTV San Jose as political reporter/fill-in anchor.

Ken Baker, editorial director, US Weekly Online, has joined E! as executive news editor.

Technology

Paul Eisner, VP of product marketing, Harris Corp., has been promoted to VP of servers and news, Harris Broadcast Communications.

Curt Hockemeier, board member, Cedar Point Communications, has been named interim CEO.

William Stratton, VP of business development, Turner Broadcasting Systems, has joined DigitalSmiths as COO. Also at DigitalSmiths, Petra Weishaupt-Smith, CFO, A4 Health Systems, has been named CFO.

Mark Cranwell, director of business affairs, BT Vision, has joined Babelgum as director of content acquisitions.

Cheryl Idell, executive VP of media and marketing planning, 20th Century Fox, has joined Nielsen as executive VP of media product leadership.