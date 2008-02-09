Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

JENNIFER PURTAN, senior VP of advertising sales and marketing, ABC Radio Networks, has been named VP of sales, WWJ-TV and WKBD Detroit.

BRIAN OWENS, director of marketing and innovation, Nestlé, has joined Fox Broadcasting as VP of marketing strategy and analytics.

TRACY SMITH, sales manager, WHRO Hampton Roads, Va., has joined WJTV Jackson, Miss., as general sales manager.

PROGRAMMING

ROB LEE, president, Bayonne Entertainment, has joined IMG Global Media as head of programming.

ALEX BASKIN, director of development, Evolution Media, has been promoted to VP of development and new media.

PATRICK MAHONEY, manager of business development, ABC Television Digital Media Group, has joined Entertainment Studios as senior VP of digital media.

DONITA TODD, VP and GM, WOAI San Antonio, has joined WIS Columbia, S.C., as VP and GM.

CABLE

LISA WALSH, senior director of human resources, Comcast of Southeastern Massachusetts, has been promoted to VP of human resources. Also at Comcast of Southeastern Massachusetts, STEVE DRISCOLL, senior director of sales and marketing, has been promoted to VP of sales and marketing; and DAVID SARTORI, senior director of business operations, has been promoted to VP of finance and business operations.

JOHN HEATH, VP of finance, Turner Entertainment Networks, has been promoted to senior VP of finance.

PETE NEMETH, chief of staff, Indiana State Rep. B. Patrick Bauer, has joined Comcast as state director of government affairs for Indiana.

CYNTHIA CHU, director of sales finance, NBC Universal Local Media, has joined Oxygen as VP and CFO.

GENE GEORGE, president, Regent Worldwide, has joined Starz Media as executive VP of worldwide distribution.

MARKETING

SCOTT KUSHNER, supervisor of local broadcast, RJ Palmer, has been promoted to associate director of local broadcast. Also at RJ Palmer: CERISSA BARBER, supervisor of local broadcast, has been promoted to associate director; LAURA KOLLAPOLLIL, supervisor of local broadcast, has been promoted to associate director of local broadcast; DEBRA WAXLER, supervisor of local broadcast, has been promoted to associate director of local broadcast; LINDA PLATT, supervisor of national broadcast, has been promoted to associate media director; REMY KANE, supervisor of national broadcast, has been promoted to associate media director; GRICEL LUNA, manager of traffic, has been promoted to director of traffic; and JONATHAN NAGLE, supervisor of planning, has been promoted to associate media director.

CATHLEEN CAMPE, senior VP and director of local media and direct response, RPA Media, has been promoted to senior VP and director of media communications, broadcast and video investment.

JOURNALISM

NAAMUA DELANEY, host, iVillage Live, has joined CNN.com Live as anchor.

NATALIE ALLEN, anchor, MSNBC, has joined The Weather Channel as climate anchor.

TECHNOLOGY

DARRYL LARUE has joined Broadband Enterprises as executive VP of operations and marketing.

MARTY DELORETO, account manager, VideoLink, has been promoted to sales manager. Also at VideoLink, CHRIS TEMPER, associate director of media development, New England Research Institutes, has been named account executive.

RELATED FIELDS

VICTORIA SMART, manager of membership, Academy of TV Arts & Sciences, has been promoted to director of membership.

JAMES ASSEY, senior Democratic counsel, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee, has joined the NCTA as executive VP.

JOHN COLETTA, assistant VP of legal affairs, BMI, has been promoted to assistant VP of international legal and business affairs. Also at BMI, MARLENE MERAZ, manager of publicity, Virgin Records, has been named director of media relations.