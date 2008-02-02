Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

CABLE

JOHN BARRETT, senior VP of finance and administration, Comcast Southern Division, has been promoted to senior VP.

JACK POLISH, director of financial reporting, Cox Communications, has been promoted to executive director of financial reporting and compliance. Also at Cox Communications, RACHEL HUBSCHER, manager of branding and advertising strategy, has been promoted to director of creative services; COURTNEY WOOD, manager of marketing communications strategy, has been promoted to director of acquisition marketing campaigns; and DENISE MYERS, manager of pay-per-view and video-on-demand marketing, has been promoted to director of on-demand and pay-per-view marketing.

JOE LASALA, senior VP, general counsel and secretary, Novell, has joined Discovery Communications as senior executive VP, general counsel and secretary.

ANGELA HUNTER, independent producer, has joined Channel One as senior VP and executive producer.

STEVEN VINCENT, director of production and executive in charge of music, Disney Channel, has been promoted to VP of music and soundtracks.

LISA PARKER, regional sales supervisor, Cox Media Hampton Roads, has been promoted to regional sales manager.

BRENDA FREEMAN, senior VP of integrated marketing and promotions, Nickelodeon and MTVN Kids & Family Group, has joined Turner as CMO, Turner Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media.

MATT TURNER, VP of national ad sales, Music Choice, has joined Gospel Music Channel as VP of Eastern region ad sales.

SAMANTHA MALTIN, VP of Viacom Brand Solutions, has been named VP of integrated marketing and partnerships, Nickelodeon, MTVN Kids & Family Group.

MARKETING

JOHN BIANCHI, senior account director, Goodman Media International, has been promoted to VP; BETH OLSEN, account director, has been promoted to senior account director; and SABRINA STRAUSS, account manager, has been promoted to account director.

SONIA BORRIS, VP of marketing and promotions, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing, has been promoted to senior VP of marketing andoperations.

RICHARD FISHER, CEO, eMotion, has joined Thomson's Premier Retail Networks Worldwide as president.

BRIAN NELSON, senior director of talent marketing, 16W Marketing, has been promoted to VP of talent marketing. Also at 16W Marketing, BOB PHILP, senior director of talent marketing, has been promoted to VP of talent marketing.

TECHNOLOGY

KALEIL ISAZA TUZMAN, president and COO, Jump TV, has joined ROO Group as chairman and CEO.

FRED CUNHA, manager of broadcast integration, DG FastChannel, has been promoted to director of affiliate relations.

BRIAN OLSON has been promoted to director of business development, graphics and master control, Miranda.

CHRIS LUTHER, director of technology, 291 Digital, has joined SGL as project manager, North America.

DAN TODOR, GM of European Engineering Technical Center, Masstech Group, has been promoted to GM of global support.

ELLIOTT CHAFFER, president, Milk Films, has joined Loyalkaspar as creative director.

KOJI HASE, senior VP of worldwide new technology, Warner Home Video, has joined Real D 3D as president of worldwide consumer electronics.

ARCO GROENENBERG, senior sales manager, Western region, Broadcast Pix, has been promoted to director of sales for North America.

DAVID GOLDSMITH, head of content licensing activities, HP-Next.TV, has been promoted to senior VP of creative services and GM, HP-Next.TV Initiative.

GARY KRAKOW, technology editor, MSNBC.com,has joined Thestreet.com as senior technologycorrespondent.

DAVID TETREAULT, VP of marketing, Twentieth Television, has joined D3 LED as senior VP of marketing and business development.