Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast

KEVIN LEVY, director of program planning and scheduling, The CW, has been promoted to VP of program planning and scheduling. Also at The CW, JUSTIN ROSENBLATT, senior director of programming and series development, MTV2, has joined as director of alternative programming.

TINA SILVESTRI, VP of research, NBC Local Media, has been promoted to senior VP of sales operations.

Cable

THEANO APOSTOLOU, VP of public relations, AMC and We, has been promoted to VP of publicity, talent relations and promotional events, AMC.

AXEL ESCUDERO, director of media relations, Cervecería y Maltería Quilmes, has joined MTV Networks Latin America as director of corporate communications.

MICHELE SINISI, director of ad sales and distribution marketing, Tennis Channel, has joined Gospel Music Channel as affiliate marketing director.

Programming

KATHERINE GREEN, VP and news director, WTTG Washington, D.C., has joined CNN International as senior VP of programming. Also at CNN International, MIKE MCCARTHY, managing editor, has been promoted to VP of coverage and feature programming.

MARIA FAILLACE, VP of production, Fox 2000, has joined CBS Films as senior VP of production.

GREG SLOWIK, COO/CFO, House Party, has joined Word World as CFO. Also at Word World, ARIELLE BASCH, VP of strategic planning and business development, Kaleidoscope marketing group, has joined as marketing director; ESTHER READY, marketing director, PBS Kids Sprout, has joined as director of affiliate and strategic partnerships; and GEORGE ABDY, creative director and marketing manager, InspireWorks, has joined as associate art director.

LARRY GELFAND, VP of digital sales, VH1, has joined the NHL as senior VP of media sales.

Technology

FRANK SCOTELLO, VP of media services, Avail Media, has joined Broadstripeas senior VP of programming and new business development.

MARTY VODOVOZ, technical operations manager, Vegas PBS, has retired.

KI PUNWAR, managing director of strategic alliances, Comcast, has joined IdeaCast as VP of Western region sales.

STEVE HELLMUTH, senior VP of operations and technology, NBC Entertainment, has been promoted to executive VP of operations and technology.

SIMON MCGRATH, director of strategy and development, On Demand Group Ltd., has joined SeaChange as CMO.

KEITH ANDOOS, sales manager, QuStream, has joined QTV as senior sales manager.

MARK EFFRON, senior VP, TitanTV Media, has been promoted to president and COO.