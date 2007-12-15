Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

Phil Metlin, news director, WTXF Philadelphia, has joined WTTG Washington, D.C., as VP and news director.

Journalism

Carl Bernstein has joined CNN as an election analyst.

Lauren Laponzina, general assignment reporter, WOFL Orlando, has been promoted to anchor. Also at WOFL, Michael Dunston, reporter, has been promoted to anchor.

Kyung Lah, national correspondent, CNN Newsource, has been named international correspondent, CNN.

Rachel Wulff, freelance reporter, WTXF Philadelphia, has joined WDSU New Orleans as weekend anchor/reporter.

Steve Fiorello, senior director of studios, Turner Sports, has been promoted to coordinating director. Also at Turner Sports, Renardo Lowe, director of remotes, has been promoted to senior director.

Cable

Edward Sabin, group president and COO, Alchemy Television Group, has joined TLC as COO; Laurie Goldberg, senior VP of public relations, CNN News group, has joined as senior VP of communications.

Keith Dawkins, GM, Nicktoons Network, has been promoted to senior VP, Nickelodeon Programming Partnerships.

Glenn Lytle, director of sales, Level 3 Communications, has joined Comcast Three Rivers Region as VP of business services.

Michael Sinisi, director of ad sales and distribution marketing, Tennis Channel, has joined Gospel Music Channel as affiliate marketing director West.

Programming

Stephen Harris, supervising producer, TLC, has joined A&E as director of nonfiction and alternative programming.

Grace Wu, senior VP of casting, NBC Entertainment, has been named senior VP of casting, Universal Media Studios. Also at Universal Media Studios, Teri Fiddleman has joined as director of casting.

Steven O'Neill, VP of casting, Universal Media Studios, has been named senior VP of casting, NBC Entertainment.

Related Fields

Jerry Petry, executive VP of administration, NBC Universal Television, West Coast, has been named chairman of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation.

Greg Farrar, COO, Nielsen Business Media, has been promoted to president.