Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

Craig Caone, director of local sales, Comcast, has joined KBWB San Francisco as president and GM.

Bill Lamb, president and GM, Independence Television Co., has been promoted to VP of television broadcasting, Block Communications.

Ted Utz, VP of national sales, WorldNow, has joined CBS Television Stations as director of local advertising sales, digital media group.

Steve Flint, special projects manager, WCWG Greensboro, has been promoted to local/regional sales manager. Also at WCWG, Dave Shelly, creative services director, WBUW Madison, has joined as promotion director.

Brian Buchwald, GM, National Broadband Co., has joined NBC Local Media Division as senior VP, local digital media and multiplatform.

Mark French, senior director of strategic partnerships, NBC Local Media Division, has been named senior VP and GM, NBC Everywhere.

Monica Neal, VP of operations strategy and new products group, Turner Broadcasting, has joined Peachtree TV as VP/station manager.

Michael Rodriguez, VP and GM, WSCV Miami, has been promoted to senior VP of sales, Telemundo.

JOURNALISM

Michelle Murray, news director, SportsNet New York, has joined Comcast SportsNet as senior director of news programming.

Fareed Zakaria, editor, Newsweek International, has joined CNN as a host. Also at CNN, Mitch Semel, founder, Semel Media, has joined as executive producer for the new Campbell Brown program.

Scott Wahle, anchor, WBZ Boston, has joined WSBK Boston as anchor.

James Ford, freelance reporter, WPIX New York, has been promoted to general assignment reporter.

Mark Fainaru-Wada, reporter, San Francisco Chronicle, has joined ESPN as an investigative reporter. Also at ESPN, T.J. Quinn, reporter, New York Daily News, has joined as an investigative reporter.

CABLE

Kevin Hyman, Tampa Bay division president, Bright House Networks, has been named executive VP of cable operations. Also at Bright House Networks, Elliot Wiser, GM, Bay News 9, has joined as group VP of local programming.

Jennifer Geisser, VP of corporate communications, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, has been promoted to senior VP of corporate communications.

Jason Gumbs, director of operations, Comcast greater Chicago region, has been promoted to area VP. Also at Comcast, Jennifer West, manager of accounting, Comcast central Kentucky and West Virginia, has been promoted to manager of business operations.

Kim Bradley, executive director of sales development, Tribune Broadcasting, has joined Comcast Spotlight as a director of sales.

Paul Beddoe-Stephens, senior director of design and editorial, Comedy Central, has been promoted to VP of digital media.

Kristin Peace, VP of development, TV Guide Network, has been promoted to VP of development, acquisitions and broadband development.

Claire Alexander, VP of digital strategy and implementation for the Office of the Founder and Chairman, Discovery Communications, has joined Planet Green as VP of operations and interactive media.

Ralph Cerenzio, senior VP of advertising sales, News12 Networks, has been promoted to executive VP of advertising sales.

PROGRAMMING

Mark Jordan, news director, Comcast SportsNet, has been promoted to director of programming development.

Tony Tackaberry, executive VP, Lion Television, has been promoted to CEO. Also at Lion Television, Kevin Kappock, VP of development, LMNO, has joined as West Coast VP; Anita Shah, producer, Granada Entertainment, has joined as director of development.

Renate Lewis, director of product placement/ brand integration, DDB Advertising, has joined White Flower Entertainment as VP of production resources.

Gary Stevens, analyst, Television Games Network, has joined HorseRacing TV as an analyst.

Bruce Belliveau, executive VP and group CFO, Georgeson Shareholder Communications, has joined Acorn Media Group as CFO.

Mark Stevens, senior VP of AARP Services, has joined Acorn Media U.S. as president.

Chris Wolf, creative services and program director, WGNT Norfolk, has been named regional director of programming, CBS-owned CW stations in Atlanta, Tampa and Norfolk.

Rick Holzman, VP of program planning and scheduling, Discovery Channel, has been named senior VP of programming, Animal Planet and Discovery Kids Media; Marc Etkind, senior director of historical programming, The History Channel, has joined Animal Planet and Discovery Kids Media as VP of development.

Kieran Clarke, VP and GM of KPTV and KPDX Portland, has been named executive VP and GM, Meredith Video Solutions.

Bill Paolantonio, executive VP of creative affairs, LMNO Productions, has joined HGTV’s Over Your Head as a consultant.

Howard Lee, VP of development, The Travel Channel, has joined Planet Green as VP of East Coast development and production. Also at Planet Green, Timothy Kuryak, VP, Fox World Productions, has joined as VP of West Coast development and production.

Juan Frontini, creative director, Young & Rubicam, has joined MTV Networks Latin America as creative director.

MARKETING

Marc Morse has joined RJ Palmer as senior VP/group director of national television buying.

TECHNOLOGY

Nicole Hollinger, head of marketing, Enhanced Vision Systems, has joined Fast Forward Video as marketing director.

Kevin Hell, acting CEO, DivX, has been named CEO.

Neal Scarbrough, GM and editor, AOL Sports, has joined Sportnet as senior VP and editor in chief.

Gary Chapman has joined Chyron Corp. as director of broadcast group business.

Tom Martinson, director of advanced services technology, Bresnan Communications, has joined Broadstripe as VP of IT/ISP Services.

RELATED FIELDS

Brandon Bakshi, senior executive, writer/publisher relations, BMI, has been promoted to executive director of writer/publisher relations, Europe and Asia. Also at BMI, Stuart Rosen, assistant VP of legal affairs, has been promoted to VP of legal; Jose Gonzalez, assistant VP, operations and financial analysis for media licensing, has been promoted to VP of operations and analysis for licensing; and Nick Robinson, executive of writer/publisher relations, has been promoted to senior executive of writer/publisher relations.