Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

JIM MACDONALD, CEO of La Guia and Caramba!, has joined Equity Media Holdings as GM of Equity Media's Amarillo stations.

PHIL DUBROW, general sales manager, WTAJ, Altoona, Pa., has been promoted to VP and GM.

REBECCA CAMPBELL, president and GM, WPVI Philadelphia, has joined WABC New York as president and GM.

STEPHEN HACKETT, senior VP and Southwest regional sales manager, CBS Television Distribution, has been promoted to senior VP and national sales manager.

DAn LIMERICK, VP of business affairs, Warner Brothers Television, has been promoted to senior VP of business affairs.

JOURNALISM

JON AARON, weekend meterologist, KAMC Lubbock, has joined KBCI Boise as morning meteorologist.

TRACY HUMPHREY, weekend weathercaster, WNYW New York, has joined KPIX San Francisco as weather anchor.

CABLE

ELLIOTT WISER, GM, Bay News 9, has been promoted to group VP of local programming, Bright House Networks.

DEREK HESS, account manager, MTV Networks Nickelodeon, Kids and Family Group, has joined Hallmark Channel as VP of Western advertising sales.

DON PARSONS, general sales manager, Vista Magazine, has joined CaribeVision as president of sales.

KENT HAEHL, executive VP, In-Store broadcasting Network, has joined Channel One Network as CEO.

BRIAN PETERSON, director of media relations, Fox Sports Net North, has been named director of corporate communications, Fox Cable Networks.

PROGRAMMING

ALISON DEXTER, senior VP of production, Nickelodeon/MTV Networks Kids and Family Group, has been promoted to executive VP of production.

RONNY THOMPSON, head basketball coach, Ball State University, has joined CSN as Washington Wizards analyst.

MARKETING

SCOTT SAFON, senior VP of marketing and promotion, CNN, has been promoted to chief marketing officer, CNN Worldwide.

Cindy Riccio, director of communications, Hanesbrands, has joined Horizon Media as director ofcommunications.

REBECCA KESZKOWSki, director of integrated marketing, Spike TV, has been promoted to senior director of integrated marketing, Spike Digital Entertainment Group.

SAMANTHA NEWMAN, director of client services, MTV Networks Brand Solutions Group, has been appointed director of integrated marketing, MTV Networks Entertainment Group.

JACKI KELLEY, VP of worldwide sales strategies and solutions, Yahoo, has joined Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia as executive VP of media sales.

Also at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, TOM BARRECA, executive VP of WWE enterprises, WWE, has been named senior VP of digital and emerging media. LEE HEFFERNAN, consultant, has been named senior VP of integrated marketing.

ANTHONY WHITE, VP of marketing, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Move Channel, has been promoted to senior VP of marketing.

DEENA STERN, senior director of brand marketing strategy, USA Network, has joined Comedy Central as VP of brand marketing.

JENNIFER KRANZ, head of consumer marketing, Lifetime, has joined We as VP of advertising and branding. Also at We, JENNIFER MCGUIGAN, VP of ad sales marketing, Hallmark Channel, has been named VP of trade marketing. KAREN UNRAD, director of marketing, Oxygen, has joined We as director of advertising and branding.