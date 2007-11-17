Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

CABLE

EMILIO BRAUN BURILLO, founder, Red W, has joined CaribeVision as executive VP. Also at CaribeVision, ENRIQUE DE LA CAMPA CORCUERA, head of business development and strategic planning, Grupo Pegaso, has joined as VP of business development; REYNALDO GONZALEZ, general sales manager, HOY, has joined as VP and GM of CaribeVision New York; and LUIS ALVAREZ, general sales manager, Azteca America, has joined as VP of sales.

ERIC VINCENT, account executive, ABC Family, has been named VP of sales, east coast region, Disney ABC Kids Networks. Also at Disney ABC Kids Networks, BECKY MARQUARDT, VP of national ad sales, MTV Networks, has joined as VP of sales, Midwest region.

ALEXIS HAMBRICK, network marketing manager, Turner Network Sales, has been promoted to director of entertainment networks and sports marketing.

KELLY CARPENTER, sales planner, Turner Networks, has joined Gospel Music Channel as account executive, Midwest region and ad sales.

PROGRAMMING

ROBERT THOMSON, executive chairman, Lightworks Enterprises, has joined Faith & Values Media as VP/COO.

STUART ZIMMERMAN, senior VP of advertiser sales, Sony Pictures Television, has been promoted to executive VP of advertiser sales.

ANDY FRIENDLY, freelance producer, has joined Discovery’s Planet Green as executive producer and programming consultant.

SUZANNE SCOTT, network executive producer, Fox News, has been promoted to VP of programming.

RELATED FIELDS

WENDY MONIZ, VP, The Ad Council, has joined PlowShare as VP of campaign management and business development.

JONATHAN BLOCK-VERK, VP/group publisher, Boards Magazine, has joined Promax/BDA as president.