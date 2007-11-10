Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast

Debra Martine Mcgaughy, director of public relations, Houston Community College Southeast, has joined HCCTV Houston as general manager.

Derrall Stalvey, assistant news director, WATE Knoxville, has joined WRCB Chattanooga as news director.

Journalism

Veronica De La Cruz, news anchor, CNN.com, has joined American Morning as an Internet correspondent.

Christy Tanner, VP of marketing, TV Guide Online, has been promoted to editor in chief.

Elita Loresca, weather anchor, WSVN Miami, has joined KNBC Los Angeles as weather anchor.

Tanya Rivero, reporter, WCBS New York, has joined ABC News Now as anchor.

Cable

Douglas Craig, VP of programming for new media operations, Discovery Communications, has been promoted to senior VP of digital media operations.

Michael Spirito, director of business development, Yes Network, has been promoted to director of digital media and business development.

Kirk Gimenez, anchor, ESPNews, has joined SportsNet New York as anchor, SportsNite.

David Wisnia, VP of business and legal affairs, Fox Sports/Fuel TV, has joined Star TV as VP of distribution and sales.

Russell Decker, business sales representative, Cox Business, has been promoted to senior sales representative.

Meredith Fierman Smith, director of marketing communications, Premier Retail Networks, has joined The Weather Channel as VP of climate strategic marketing.

Melissa Hudson, VP of marketing, emusic.com, has joined A&E as director of digital media marketing.

Gary Herman, senior VP of ad sales, emerging networks and Scripps syndication properties, Scripps Networks, has joined Tennis Channel as senior VP of ad sales. Also at Tennis Channel, Doug Martz, senior VP of ad sales, has been named senior VP of ad sales and alternative revenue.

Sarah Tourville, senior director of multimedia sales, ESPN, has been promoted to VP of multimedia sales; and Cherie Cohen, senior director of multimedia sales, has been promoted to VP of multimedia sales.

Joe Cona, VP of business operations, Comcast coastal region, has been named VP of business operations, Comcast coastal and Gulf Coast regions.

Robert Gottlieb, VP of marketing and on-air promotions, Fox Sports and FSN, has been promoted to senior VP and creative director, FSN and Fox Sports marketing.

Joel McGee, director of program development, Animal Planet, has joined GSN as executive director of development.

Technology

John Sullivan, senior VP of sourcing service, systems/CIO, Liz Claiborne, has joined QVC as executive VP and CIO. Also at QVC, Rob Cochran, CIO, has been promoted to chief IT technical officer

Bryce Emo, VP of East Coast sales, MySpace, has been named senior VP and head of sales, MySpace TV.

Douglas Walker, CEO, Alias Systems, has joined BitTorrent as CEO. Also, Eric Klinker, chief technology officer, Internap, has joined BitTorrent as chief technology officer.

John Murphy, president, Cantata Technology, has joined Cedar Point Communications as executive VP of worldwide sales.

Related Fields

Andrew Robbins, director, film/TV music, Megatrax, has joined Musicbox as director, film and TV music.

Terri Thompson, consultant, Carlsen Resources, has been named senior VP of executive search.

Casey Robison, A&R assistant, Chrysalis Music Group, has joined BMI as associate director of writer/publisher relations.

Michael Willner, vice chairman and CEO, Insight Communications, has joined The Cable Center as chairman. Also at The Cable Center, Bob Miron, CEO of Advance/Newhouse’s cable television interest, has joined as vice chairman.

Bill Brown, CEO, The Coaching Co., has joined FX Group as creative director.