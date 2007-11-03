Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

Thomas MacArthur, general sales manager, WPFO Portland, has been promoted to president and GM.

Cable

Lisa Swan, coordinator of affiliate marketing, The Sportsman Channel, has been promoted to manager of affiliate relations, eastern region. Also at The Sportsman Channel, Adam King has been named manager of affiliate relations, western region, and Kimberly Hawkins, coordinator of affiliate relations, has been promoted to senior coordinator of affiliate relations.

Stacey Lynn Schulman, president of consumer experience practice, the Interpublic Group, has joined Turner Broadcasting System as senior VP of entertainment ad sales research.

Tina Imm, VP of VH1 Digital, has been promoted to senior VP and GM. Also at VH1 Digital, Tony Carbone, executive producer, has been promoted to VP of digital production and programming; Deb Kadetsky, director of digital marketing, has been promoted to VP of digital marketing.

Programming

Andy Meyer, director of production, Fuse, has been promoted to VP of development and original series. Also at Fuse, Nicole De Fusco, manager of development, has been promoted to director, and Erika Palumbo joins Fuse as manager of development.

Brian Byrne, senior VP of The Media Group, has joined Litton Entertainment as executive VP of media sales.

Gigi Johnson, executive director, Entertainment and Media Management Institute at UCLA Anderson School of Business, has joined Studio 4 Networks as senior VP of Studio 4 Kids and Studio 4 Learning Subsidiaries.

Technology

Joshua Danovitz, GM of Tivo International, has been promoted to VP and GM.

Bart Palmer, senior VP of engineering/chief technical officer, Media-Comm/Inspiration Networks, has joined Discovery Communications as senior VP of media engineering.

Neil Goldberg, president, On-Demand Media Group, has joined Akimbo as COO.

Peter Chantel, CFO, Sony Signatures Network, has joined Akimbo as CFO.

David Pavlik, senior account manager, Fletcher Chicago, has joined Canon USA as Midwest regional sales manager, broadcast and communications division.

Howard Parnell, online editorial director, The Dana Foundation, has joined WNYC New York as executive director of digital media.