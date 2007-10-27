Fates &Fortunes

What’s your fate?



BROADCAST

TODD GUTNER, weekend meteorologist, WCSH Portland, has joined WBZ Boston as meteorologist.

DIRK JOHNSTON, principal, CapCities Group, has joined NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution as VP of Southwest sales.

STACY BUTNER, account executive, Innovative Broker Solutions, has joined KBCW San Francisco as an account executive.

PHIL MELCHERS, sales manager, KCRA Sacramento, has joined KTXL Sacramento as sales manager.

ED PALLADINO, operations manager/program director, WHWH Princeton, has joined WPHT Philadelphia as assistant program director.

LEE CRAIN, VP of national accounts, NBC Universal Television Distribution, has been promoted to senior VP of national accounts. Also at NBC Universal Television Distribution, HEIDI NEWMAN, VP of national accounts, has been promoted to senior VP of national accounts.

JIM MCKERNAN, VP/general manager, NRG Media radio Omaha media cluster, has joined Bonten Media Group as VP/general manager, Tri-Cities TV/VA operation.

JOURNALISM

DAVE CLARK, anchor/reporter, KCBS Los Angeles, has joined KTVU San Francisco as morning news co-anchor.

BRAD STEPHENS, anchor, WOFL Orlando, has joined KCTV Kansas City as co-anchor.

SARAH GARZA, executive producer, WFAA Dallas, has joined KTVT Dallas as assistant news director.

GINGER MADDOX, news producer, WTVG Miami, has joined WBBM Chicago as supervising producer.

BILL SIMMONS, columnist, ESPN.com, has been named special contributor, E:60.

SIMON MCGREGOR-WOOD, Middle East bureauchief, ABC News, has been named MiddleEast correspondent, ABC News.

CABLE

BARB HAGEN, regional VP of business operations, Comcast Gulf Coast region, has been named area VP/general manager, Comcast Southwest Florida.

DENA KAPLAN, senior VP of marketing, GSN, has joined the NFL Network as senior VP of marketing.

JERRY JONES, owner, Dallas Cowboys, has been named chairman, NFL Network oversight committee.

KEVIN KAY, general manager and executive VP, Spike TV, has been promoted to president.

FRED HARNER, director of digital media initiatives, YES, has joined SNY as general manager of digital media.

STEVE MCINTYRE, promotions director, Red Zebra Broadcasting, has joined Comcast as marketing manager, Mid-Atlantic region. Also at Comcast, ANDREA AGNEW, manager of recruiting and career development, has been promoted to director of diversity and inclusion.

PROGRAMMING

MICHAEL LAKE, film producer, has joined the WWE as president, WWE Films.

MOMITA SENGUPTA, VP of production management, MTV, has been promoted to senior VP of series production. Also at MTV, ANDY PORTNOY, senior director of production management, has been promoted to VP of series production.

TARIQ MOHAMMED, director of interactive media, Blackenterprise.com, has joined AOL as director of AOL Black Voices.

CLANCY COLLINS WHITE, VP of current programming, Warner Brothers Television, has been promoted to VP of drama development.

MARKETING

JANET SCARDINO, executive VP and managing director of the media division, Reuters, has joined The Knot as president and chief marketing officer.

MARIE DEPARIS, strategic marketing/internet sales manager, Fox Television Stations, has joined SNY as VP of marketing and business development.

DAVE MCCOY, senior creative director, MSNBC, has joined CBS News as creative director, CBS News marketing. Also at CBS, JEFF KREINER, senior VP, CBS News marketing, has been named senior VP of production, CBS Marketing Group.

ROBIN APPLEBAUM, director of public relations, Dogmatic, has joined Krupp Kommunications as director of publicity.

TECHNOLOGY

DOUG WEISS, senior director of network engineering, Comcast, has joined Aurora Networks as director of national accounts.

RYAD KAHALE, broadcast account manager, Avid Technology, has joined Front Porch Digital as Southern regional sales manager.