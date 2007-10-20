Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

BROADCAST

Steve Sharp, executive director of sports business development, Fox Interactive Media, has joined CBS Television Stations Digital Media Group as VP of business development.

Dave Kirkland, assistant news director, WCNS Charlotte, N.C., has joined KNBC Los Angeles as managing editor.

Carolyn Lawrence, national sales manager, KDSM Des Moines, Iowa, has been promoted to general sales manager.

Cesar Conde, special assistant to Univision CEO Joe Uva, has been promoted to executive VP and chief strategy officer.

Maelia Macin, VP and general manager, Telemundo’s Austin stations, has been named general manager of Telemundo’s Los Angeles-area stations.

Julius Ramirez, senior account executive, San Francisco Chronicle, has joined KBCW San Francisco as account executive.

CABLE

Mary Campbell, VP of home innovations, home style and beauty, QVC, has been promoted to senior VP of home and beauty merchandising.

Frank Minishak, regional sales director, AOL, has joined MSG Media as VP of digital sales.

Linda Rein, VP of business and legal affairs, Lifetime, has been promoted to senior VP and general counsel.

OBITUARY

Memorial Benefit Set for Gene A. Davis

A memorial benefit will be held Oct. 27 in New York to honor the passing of broadcasting executive Gene A. Davis.

Davis, 68, passed away Aug. 28 in New York from pancreatic cancer.

He was responsible for the iconic tagline, “You give us 22 minutes…we’ll you give the world.”

Over the course of Davis’ career, he handled broadcast promotional material for both print and on-air, which resulted in well over two dozen major marketing awards andcitations.

Davis used his marketing experience to segue into a career as an award-winning writer, producer and director of documentaries.

The benefit will provide for a scholarship at the Harlem School of the Arts. For information, contact Debbie Taylor at (201) 541-0666 or via e-mail at taylorgrand@aol.com.

Robert Traynham, freelance communications strategist, has joined CN8 as Washington bureau chief.

Doug Cohn, senior VP of video promotion and production, Atlantic Records, has joined Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group as senior VP of music marketing and talent.

Ellen East, VP of communications and public affairs, Cox Communications, has joined Time Warner Cable as executive VP of corporate communications.

PROGRAMMING

Justin Seeley, writer/producer, ABC, has joined Trailer Park TV as producer.

Christopher Ottinger, executive VP, Fox World and Fox Television Studios International, has joined MGM Studios Worldwide Television Group as executive VP, international TV distribution.

Chris Elwell, VP of legal affairs, corporate and distribution, Sony Pictures Television, has been named senior VP of distribution.

Nancy Apolo, executive assistant, Sandra Carter Global, has been promoted to sales executive, Latin America-international.

MARKETING

Susan Wladich, director of affiliate marketing, Comedy Central, has joined Big Fish as VP of strategic marketing.

Leena Lele Dutta, associate VP of ad sales, Ten Sports India, has joined Sony Pictures Television International as director of licensing, India.

Blake Russell, VP and general manager, KNWA and KFTA Fort Smith, Ark., has been promoted to VP of marketing and operations, Nexstar Broadcasting Group.

Scott Wensman, media director, Tribal DDB, has joined IPG Emerging Media Lab as director of media strategy and content.

Eric Johnson, senior VP of multimedia sales, ESPN, has been promoted to executive VP of multimedia sales.

Iness Moskowitz, director of on-air promotions, Spike TV, has been promoted to VP of creative group operations.