Fates & Fortunes

Journalism

Rob Stafford, correspondent, Dateline NBC, has joined WMAQ Chicago as anchor/reporter. Also at WMAQ, Zoraida Sambolin, weekend morning anchor, has been named weekday morning anchor.

Carla Castano, reporter, KVAL Eugene, Ore., has joined KXAN Austin as reporter.

Stephanie Sy, correspondent, ABC News, has been named Asia correspondent, ABC News.

Mai Martinez, reporter, WBBM Chicago, has been promoted to weekend news anchor.

Cable

Brian Wild, freelancer, The Tennis Channel, has been promoted to executive director, on-air creative. Also, Susie Romano, VP of marketing, Fine Living Network, has joined The Tennis Channel as executive director, ad sales and affiliate marketing.

Nancy Carr, VP of corporate communications, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, has been promoted to senior VP of corporate communications.

Paul Richardson, executive VP of global human resources, Universal McCann, has joined ESPN as senior VP of human resources.

Sara Kaliski, director of online ad sales, Comcast Network Ad Sales, has been promoted to VP of online ad sales.

Greg Heanue, VP of marketing, BBC America, has joined The Weather Channel as VP of ad sales and consumer marketing.

Darlene Chapman-Holmes has been promoted to senior VP of marketing, AmericanLife TV.

Programming

Charlie Foley, independent executive producer, has joined Animal Planet as VP of development.

Nancy Daniels, VP of alternative series development, CBS, has joined Discovery Studios as VP of West Coast development and production.

Technology

Martin Hadfield, VP of technology, Entercom Communications, has joined Jump2Goas special project manager.

Jerry Berger, VP and GM, MicroFirst Engineering, has joined Solid State Logic as VP of sales. Also, Pete Wood, sales manager, OmniBus Systems, has joined Solid State Logic as sales manager.

Christopher Koch, re-recording mixer and sound editor, Sony, has joined PostWorks as sound designer/mixer.

James Safechuck has joined AvatarLabs as Flash Developer.

Edward Berger, board member, Intelsat, has been named head of business development for Intelsat. In addition, Chris Russell, auditor, Ernst & Young, has joined Intelsat as VP of financial reporting.

Joseph Patrick Hannan, CFO of radio division, Lincoln Financial Media, has joined Regent Communications as a board member.

Related Fields

Ellen Eliasoph, counsel, Warner Bros. Entertainment Asia, has joined Covington & Burling as senior counsel.

Ramon Escobar, senior executive VP of entertainment, Telemundo, has joined Sucherman Consulting Group.

Barry Lee Myers, professor, Penn State, has joined AccuWeather as CEO.

Naomi Travers, executive VP, media rights and entertainment, Bobcats Sports and Entertainment, has joined Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP as counsel, communications law.