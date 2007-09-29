Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?



Broadcast

Phyllis Achwartz, GM of KNSD San Diego, has been promoted to executive VP of news, promotion and original content, NBC Universal Television Stations. Also at NBCU, Steve Schwaid, senior VP of news and programming at NBC Universal Television Stations, has been promoted to senior VP of strategic initiatives for NBC Universal.

Rebecca Jess, VP and controller, WHO Des Moines, has been promoted to assistant corporate controller, Local TV LLC.

Jay Abbattista, local sales manager, WBRC Birmingham, has been promoted to VP of sales.

Derek Zabbia, national accounts director of media, AOL, has joined Univision as VP of ad sales, Univision Online, Southwest and Southeast regions.

Journalism

Chris Bury, correspondent, ABC News’ Nightline, has been named ABC News’ national correspondent.

Ginger Allen, weekend anchor and reporter, KTVT Dallas, has been promoted to weekday morning anchor.

Michelle Relerford, reporter, WFLD Chicago, has joined WHDH as reporter and fill-in anchor.

Shay Harris, reporter and anchor at WHBQ Memphis, has joined WOFL Orlando as a reporter.

Nicole Misencik, reporter and weathercaster, WWMT Grand Rapids, has joined WTHR Indianapolis as weekend morning weathercaster.

Trisha Shephard, morning anchor at WHO Des Moines, has joined WRTV Indianapolis as evening news anchor.

Justin Gray, freelance reporter, WAGA Atlanta, has been promoted to general assignment reporter.

Scott Walker, anchor at WPMI Mobile, has joined WESH Orlando as an anchor.

Alissa Carlson, meteorologist, WAWS Jacksonville, has joined KGET Bakersfield as meteorologist.

Marlee Ginter, reporter, WISH Indianapolis, has joined KOMO Seattle as a reporter.

Kelly Franson, meteorologist, KBCI Boise, has joined WBTV as meteorologist.

Bill Disbrow, multimedia producer, MarketWatch, has joined KPIX San Francisco and CBS5.com as online news producer.

David Parrish, supervising producer, WBBM Chicago, has been promoted to executive producer, 10 p.m. news.

Gloria Berger, contributing editor, US News & World Report, has joined CNN as senior political analyst.

Cable

James Rosenstock, VP of corporate development and mergers & acquisitions group, Sony Corp. of America, has joined Discovery Communications as senior VP, business development and strategy.

Rebekah Calabrese, director of affiliate relations, HBO, has been promoted to VP, broadcast and studio operations.

Leigh Diamond, account manager, Leigh Stowell & Co., has joined The Weather Channel as affiliate sales manager.

Kevan Mabbutt, VP research and strategy, Discovery Networks International, has been promoted to senior VP of research, Discovery Channel and Science Channel. Also, Paul Gasek, independent producer, has joined as The Science Channel as senior science editor. Joshua Weinberg, director of communications for the Discovery Channel and Science Channel, has been promoted to VP of communications.

Craig Parks, executive producer and creative director of special projects, Rainbow Media Holdings, has joined IFC as VP of branded entertainment and business development.

Lauren Burack, director of event marketing, IFC, has been promoted to VP of event marketing and promotions.

Programming

Stewart Lane, producer, Gypsy and Fiddler on the Roof, has joined Rogar Studios as executive producer and board member.

Michael Bevan, executive director of programming, GSN, has been promoted to VP of original programming.

Frank Sutera, VP of production, Sony Pictures Entertainment Television, has been promoted to VP of international production, Sony Pictures Television International.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

David Reinbach, VP of business development, Zenith Optimedia, has joined Petry Media Corp. as corporate head of direct response.

Kevin Haight, account executive, Petry Media Corp., has been promoted to group sales manager.