Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

DeAnne Hamilton, GM of WKAR East Lansing, has been named a board member for PBS. John King, president and CEO of Vermont Public Television, has been named a board member for PBS. Also at PBS, Allen Weatherly, executive director of Arkansas Educational Telecommunications Network, has been named a board member.

Technology

Walt Magnussen, director for telecommunications, Texas A&M University, has joined Cedar Point Communications' advisory board.

Michael Cooney, director of engineering/IT, Entercom Radio, has joined Beasley Broadcast Group as VP and chief technology officer.

Randy Kinsey, manager of high speed data, Cox Communications, has been promoted to executive director of network architecture. Also at Cox, Matthew Hayes, manager of network engineering, has been promoted to director of network engineering. Paul Farley, product development security engineer, has been promoted to director of network intelligence.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

Mike Takac, senior VP of sales integration, Warner Home Video, has been promoted to senior VP of sales.

Tony Lapolito, head of marketing, VidSys, has joint Signiant as VP of marketing.

Jeff Stevens, senior art director, Charlex, has joined Splice Here as creative director.

Jessie DuPont, assistant account executive, Goodman Media, has been promoted to account executive.

Darlene Chapman-Holmes, head of marketing in affiliate sales, BET, has joined AmericanLife TV Network as senior VP of marketing.

Niels Schuurmans, senior VP and creative director, Spike TV, has been promoted to senior VP of brand creative and marketing.

Sherri Hope Culver, GM, WYBE Philadelphia, has joined the Media Education Lab at Temple University as director.

Related Fields

Peter Smyth, president and CEO, Greater Media Inc., has been named honorary trustee, American Women in Radio & Television.

Susan Trabucchi, director of marketing and brand management, PBS' American Experience, has joined The Fetzer Institute as senior program officer.

Kevin Svenningsen, senior VP of sales and marketing, Nielsen Agency, Broadcast and Syndicator Service, has been promoted to senior VP and managing director, Local Television Client Services.

Tony Ziangas, senior VP, Nielsen National Television Client Services, has been promoted to senior VP, Nielsen Sports. Catherine Herkovic, senior VP and managing director, Nielsen Local Television Client Services, has been promoted to senior VP, National Television Client Services.