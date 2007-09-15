Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast

Darren Sharper, safety, Minnesota Vikings, has joined KMSP Minneapolis as co-anchor, Fox 9 Sports Primetime.

Jonathan Katz, VP of program planning and acquisition, Turner Broadcasting System, has been promoted to senior VP and general manager, program planning, acquisitions and PeachtreeTV.

Chris May, anchor, WBZ Boston, has joined KYW Philadelphia as weekend anchor.

Mike Ditka, former Chicago Bears player and coach, has joined WMAQ Chicago as a sports contributor.

Curt Hustead, account executive, WNUV Baltimore, has joined WUTB Baltimore as account executive. Also at WUTB, Lana Robinson joins the network as an account executive.

Jeff Kiernan, news director, WCCO Minneapolis, has joined WBZ Boston as news director.

Scott Diener, assistant news director, KTVT Dallas, has been promoted to news director.

Randa Minkarah, general sales manager, KOMO Seattle, has joined Fisher Communications as director of market development.

Kim Bartlett, anchor, KMVT Twin Falls, Idaho, has joined KBCI Boise as morning news anchor.

Dave Kamalman, account executive, KTVU Oakland, has joined KBCW San Francisco as local sales manager.

Nerissa Knight, reporter, KNBC Los Angeles, has joined KTVT Dallas as weekend anchor.

Chris Best, assistant news director, WKMG Orlando, has joined KTXA Dallas as managing editor.

Alex Cantos, regional sales manager, McClatchy Interactive, has joined WBBM Chicago as digital sales manager.

Angie Kucharski, VP and station manager, WBZ Boston, has been named VP of media strategies, CBS Television Stations.

Cable

John Honeycutt, executive VP of media technology and operations, Discovery Communications, has been promoted to executive VP and chief media technology officer. Also at Discovery, Myrna Renaud, senior VP of operations for Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic, was promoted to senior VP, international media operations.

Samantha Mohr, meteorologist, KPIX San Francisco, has joined the Weather Channel as on-camera meteorologist.

Peter Demas, VP and group director of production and entertainment marketing, MediaVest, has joined Starz Entertainment as executive director, key initiatives.

John Ford, head of programming, National Geographic Channel, has joined Discovery Communications as president and general manager of The Military Channel and Discovery Health Channel.

Audrey LaCatis Onyeike has joined BET as VP of talent. Also at BET, Melanie Massie, director of talent, has been promoted to VP of talent. Shaun Williams, VP of finance, 20th Century Fox, has joined BET as VP of business operations.

Olivia Dupuis, account director, Goodman Media, has joined Rainbow Media Holdings as director of corporate communications.

Sahar Elhabashi, executive VP, strategy and digital media, MTV Networks International, has joined Discovery Networks International as COO.

Josh Freeman, senior VP of operations and planning, AOL products, has joined Discovery Communications as executive VP of digital media.

Beth Rubino, VP of human resources operations and services, QVC, promoted to senior VP of human resources.

Michele Ganeless, executive VP and general manager, Comedy Central, has been promoted to president.

Kathy Gillis, senior regional human resources director, Aramark Corporation, has joined Cox Communications as VP of human resources, Cox Communications New England.

Robert Juster, executive producer, interactive, G4 TV, promoted to VP, new media and interactive.

Tim Gage, VP of state government affairs, Comcast Southern Division, has been promoted to VP of government and regulatory affairs.

Terri Wheldon, director of government affairs and public relations, Comcast of West Florida, has been named director of government affairs, Comcast of Nashville.

Heather Sorgen, media coordinator, Whitlow Baker Advertising, has joined Cox Media as local account executive.

Don Richey, regional manager, Comcast of Aurora Indiana, has been named general manager of Comcast of Tupelo Mississippi.

Lynne Frank, managing director for Europe, ESPN International, has been promoted to managing director of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Programming

Eric Swanson, VP of international program sales and consulting, IMG Media, has joined MSG Media as VP of programming and acquisitions.

Paul Gilbert, VP of international program development and format sales, Sony Pictures Television International, has joined CBS Paramount International Television as senior VP of international formats.

Jenny Daly, VP of development, E! has been named partner, Go Go Luckey Productions. Also at Go Go Luckey, Henry Capana, partner, The Syndicate, has been named VP. Joel Savitt, senior VP of production, Scout Productions, has been named VP of production.

Mike Weetman, CFO, Yahoo! Media Group, has joined BermanBraun Productions as COO.

Rachel Falleroni, VP and head of programming, HorseTV, has joined Starz Entertainment as executive director, program and promotion planning and scheduling.

Jennifer Askin has joined 4Kids Entertainment as manager of international broadcast and digital sales.

Brett King, consultant, Simmons Lathan Media Group, has joined BET as senior VP of scripted programming. Also at BET, Robyn Lattaker-Johnson, VP of development, has been promoted to senior VP of development. Sitarah Pendelton, senior VP of development and production, TV One, has joined BET as VP of development.

David Roberts, coordinating producer, Sportscenter, ESPNews and Baseball Tonight, has been promoted to senior coordinating producer, ESPNews.

Bud Collins has joined The Tennis Channel as commentator and editor-in-residence.

Adam Freifeld, media publicity consultant, AMF Communications, has joined NBC Sports as director of communications.

Jill Martin, sports reporter, WFOR Miami, has joined the MSG Network as host/reporter, MSG, NY.

Technology

Trina Wyatt, consultant, has joined Withoutabox as COO. Also at Withoutabox, Fred Kramer has been promoted to president.

David Dever, independent marketing and sales consultant, has joined Quantel North America as VP of network sales.

Brendan Lundeen, senior producer/account manager, Big Interactive, has joined AvatarLabs as director of production.

John Caldwell, VP of corporate development, Revolution Health Group, has joined National Geographic Digital Media as VP of strategic development and operations.