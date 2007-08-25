Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

Howard Shack, president, Genki Films, joins KSTW, Seattle, as editor/producer.

Cable

Eduardo Pokorny, business manager, Univision Radio, has joined ESPN International as senior director, business development. Also at ESPN International: Aaron Sandonato, senior manager, co-marketing, joins ESPN International as director, international marketing solutions. Emilio Abboud, director, advertising sales, ESPN International, has been promoted to senior director, advertising sales. Juan Alfonso, senior director, marketing, has been promoted to VP, marketing. Francisco Pazmino, associate director, programming and acquisitions, has been promoted to director, programming and acquisitions.

Steve Waldo Belgard, director of entertainment publicity, Starz Entertainment, has been promoted to senior director, publicity.

Shannon O'Neill, VP, emerging networks, Comcast, joins the Golf Channel as senior VP, new media and business development. Also at the Golf Channel, Gene Pizzolato, executive VP, advertising sales and new media, has been promoted to executive VP, sales, marketing and business development. Christine Sullivan, VP, marketing, communications and creative services, has been promoted to senior VP, marketing and brand management. Lara Ibarra, managing director, creative services, has been promoted to VP, creative services. Larry Kahn, managing director, research, has been promoted to VP, research. Keith Allo, VP, business development, has been promoted to VP, programming development. Jeff Foster, managing director, sales-digital media, travel and events, has been promoted to VP, digital media, travel and events.

Programming

Tommy Crudup, senior talent executive, The Tyra Banks Show, has been named senior talent producer, The Rachael Ray Show.

Kelleigh Dulany, VP, promotion marketing at Comedy Central, has been promoted to VP, public responsibility, Comedy Central and Spike TV.

Rod Perth, president, ReelzChannel Television, has resigned. Gary Thorne, president and COO, ReelzChannel, will assume Perth's role.

Journalism

Katherine Blake, Reporter, CBS-owned KCNC Denver, joins KTVT and KTXA Dallas as a general assignment reporter.

Technology

Danny Tankersley, Group Sales Manager, Wicks Broadcasting Solutions, has joined WideOrbit as Regional Sales Director.

Larry Thaler, VP, on-air and production technology, NBC-Universal, has been promoted to VP, distribution technology.