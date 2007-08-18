Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

James Finch, assistant news director, WBRC, Birmingham, has been promoted to VP and news director.

Sue Nunez, controller, KOIN TV, has joined WBAL-TV, WBAL-AM and WIYY-FM as new controller.

Cable

Louise Beller, corporate and public affairs director for the Detroit West area, Comcast, has been promoted to senior director, communications and public affairs.

Leslie Brogan, government affairs area director in West Michigan, Comcast, has been promoted to senior director of government affairs.

Pamela Dover, regional director of public affairs for Michigan, Comcast, has been promoted to senior director of public affairs and business development.

Loretta Young Walker, senior VP of human resources for entertainment, animation, and operation & strategy divisions, Turner Broadcasting, has been promoted to senior-most VP and chief human resources officer.

Programming

Lisa Summers, director of communications, The Insider and Entertainment Tonight, has been promoted to VP, communications.

Michael Aaronson, director of digital platforms, NBC universal, has been promoted to VP, digital platforms.

Sander Schwartz, president, Warner Brothers Animation, has joined Sony Pictures Television International as president, international production.

Bruce Shapiro, freelance sports producer, has joined Speed network as coordinating technical producer.

Tishan Waymire, director of branded entertainment and strategy, TiVo, has joined Telepictures Productions as VP, branded entertainment and new business.

Mark Davidson, manager, acquisitions, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, has been promoted to director, acquisitions.

Scott Gregory, VP, scheduling, BBC America, has joined TV Land as VP, programming.

Michael Diana, account director, Showtime Networks, joins the WWE as affiliate sales director, western region.

Kim Vignola, director, research, E! and Style Network, has been promoted to VP, research, Comcast entertainment group.

Journalism

Henry Kaiser, freelance producer, KPIX, San Francisco, has joined Eye On The Bay, as a producer.

Matt Nesto, anchor of Morning Call, Bloomberg Television, joins CNBC as a general assignment reporter

Reggie Acqui, freelance correspondent, CNN, has joined CNN.com as an anchor.

Howard Bryant, reporter, Washington Post, joins ESPN The Magazine and ESPN.com as a senior writer.

Also at ESPN, J.A. Adande, columnist, Los Angeles Times, joins the sports network as senior writer, ESPN.com

Technology

Gary Klembara, executive VP, sales, Corel Corporation, has joined ViewCast as senior VP, sales.

Louise Games, VP, marketing and membership, Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute, has joined the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers as VP, membership services.

Greg Pine, senior technology strategist, NXP Semiconductors, has joined Telairity Inc. as VP, worldwide sales.

Jeff Halapin, overseer of the NBC Southeast Broadcasting hub, has joined WBAL-TV, WBAL-AM and WIYY-FM as director of engineering.

Internet

Michael Chin, director, client services and business development, joins KickApps as senior VP, marketing.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

Colyn Scott, Director, Marketing, Sony Pictures Television, has been promoted to executive director, multimedia marketing and operations. Also at SPT, Mike Freeman, director, marketing has been promoted to executive director, marketing.

Andrew B. Knopf, VP, sales, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., has joined Alloy Media + Marketing Channel One as senior VP, sales.

John Lappas, advertising sales, Intersport, has joined Van Wagner Sports Group as VP of integrated sponsorship sales.

Steve Waldo, director of entertainment publicity, Starz Entertainment, has been promoted to senior director of entertainment publicity.

Ian Wallin, national director, sports, Microsoft Corporation, has joined TV Guide Online as VP, national sales.

Bo Bradshaw Joins Great!, as marketing director in their Nashville office.

Related Fields

Dan Donahue, executive VP, ICM, has been promoted to COO.

Tammy Nguyen Lee, managing director, southwest region, The Mine, joins AMS Production Group as director, development and distribution of original programming.

Jerry Bailey, director, media relations, BMI, has been promoted to senior director, media relations and business communications.