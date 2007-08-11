What's Your Fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010

Broadcast TV

At WFWA-DT Fort Wayne, Ind.: Rich Bienz, VP, finance and administration, named interim general manager; Toni Kayumi, director, corporate support and marketing, promoted to VP, marketing and development; Todd Grimes, producer/director, named interim production manager.

William E. Brooks, investment consultant, named general sales manager, Pappas Telecasting Companies' WLGA Columbus, Ga.

Andrew Givens, special counsel, government affairs, Coveington and Burling, named VP government and regulatory affairs, PBS.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable, Eastern Division: Lindsay Johnston, VP, human resources, PJM Interconnection LLC, Valley Forge, Pa., joins as VP, human resources; William (Bill) Andrews, VP/general manager, automated self-service solutions, Customer Management Group, Convergys Corp., named VP, business services, a newly created position.

At Cox Communications Inc.: Scott Wise, VP, resource planning, Earthlink, appointed VP, customer care; Scott Yates, network assets manager, promoted to director, network assets.

Programming

Antonious Porch, senior counsel/VP, Nickelodeon, named senior VP, business and legal affairs, Digital Media Group, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family.

Clara Kim, senior VP and general counsel, MTVN entertainment group and Spike TV, is joining Discovery Communications as executive VP, business affairs.

Edie Lauw, executive director, worldwide television finance, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., promoted to VP, worldwide television finance.

Jae Kim promoted to VP, development & production, television division, Mark Gordon Co., Los Angeles.

Cori Abraham, director, development and production, Bravo, promoted to VP, development and production.

Ron Scott, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, promoted to senior VP, worldwide sales and distribution.

Darren Feher, executive VP/chief technology officer, NBC Universal, adds responsibility for new media-technology organization.

Craig Janoff, sports director, named director for NFL Network Thursday and Saturday Night Football telecasts.

Tishan Waymire, director, branded entertainment and strategy, TiVo, named VP, branded entertainment and new business, Telepictures Productions.

At TV One, Silver Spring, Md.: Jeff Meier, consultant, named senior VP, programming strategy & acquisitions;

Toni Judkins, production executive, VH-1, joins as TV One as VP, programming & production; Kinyette Newman, director, production management promoted to VP, production management; Endyia Kinney-Sterns, director of development at BET, joins as senior director, programming & production.

Mark Kolpack, visual effects supervisor, Heroes, joins Eden FX, Hollywood, as visual effects supervisor.

Meier Raivich, director, public relations, Chicagoland Speedway/Route 66 Speedway, joins Versus as director, public relations.

Jonathan Coachman, on-air personality, World Wrestling Entertainment, and play-by-play/studio host for College Sports Television, signed as host/reporter, MSG, NY, MSG.

At Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda, Md.: Jimmy Golinsky, community sales manager, Craftstar Homes, McLean, Va., joins as sports marketing executive; Jesse Ryback, sports marketing executive, Red Zebra Radio, named sports marketing executive; Shauna Smith, joins as sports sales assistant.

Rosalyn Durant and Julie Sobieski have each been promoted from senior directors, programming and acquisitions, ESPN, to VP, programming and acquisitions at ESPN.

Journalism

Kim Khazei, after a six-year family break returns to WHDH Boston as co-anchor of the 4, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. newscasts.

Jessica Yellin, Washington-based correspondent, ABC News, joins CNN, in its Washington, D.C., bureau.

Technology

Garrett VanAtta, VP, operations, Dielectric Communications, Raymond, Maine, appointed VP/general manager.

Internet

At Fox News Digital: Jeff Misenti, senior director, product development and marketing, Dow Jones, named general manager/VP; Refet Kaplan, Northeast Bureau chief at Fox News Digital, returns as managing director, Foxnews.com.