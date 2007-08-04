Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?



Programming

Carol J. Strond, director, sales administration, CBS Television Distribution, promoted to VP, sales administration, based in New York.

Jennifer Dangar, VP, of new media distribution, Discovery Communications, promoted to senior VP, domestic distribution.

Melissa Wasserman, VP, marketing activation and promotion, CBS Radio, named VP, ad sales marketing, AMC.

Kevin McMahon, senior marketing manager, Turner Sports, named director, affiliate ad sales, Turner Network Sales.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, director, non-fiction & alternative programming, A&E Network, promoted to VP, non-fiction & alternative programming.

Sander Schwartz, president, Warner Bros. Animation, appointed president, international production, Sony Pictures Television International.

Athena Ashburn, independent film producer, joins Fuel as VP, production.

Marlea Willis, senior director, public relations, AMC/WE TV, appointed VP, public relations, VOOM HD Networks.

Pam Hardgrove, director, sales and product planning, QVC Inc., named VP, sales and product planning.

Melissa Bear, VP, business & legal affairs, VH1, named VP, business & legal affairs, TV Land.

Paulo Lemgruber, VP/general manager, Reed Business Online Ad Sales, named senior VP, digital media, FEARnet, a joint venture of Comcast, Lions Gate and Sony.

Jason Holzman, creative director, Euro RSCG, named VP, brand creative USA Network.

At MSG Media, sales and marketing division: Lois Friedman, VP, research and database marketing, promoted to senior VP, audience insight and planning; Brian Hoffman, VP, consumer marketing, branding and creative strategy, Fuse, joins as VP, marketing solutions; Erica Herbst, manager, research and database marketing, promoted to director, audience insight and planning; Kevin Marotta, manager, sales planning, promoted to director, entertainment and sports properties.

Robert McGlarry, senior counsel, Major League Baseball, named VP, broadcasting business affairs.

Patrick Murphy promoted to senior VP/exec in charge of production, Scott Sternberg Productions.

Paul Fitzpatrick, consultant, named executive VP, RHI entertainment.

Jaime Saberito, director, corporate communications, Hallmark Channel, promoted to senior director, corporate communications, Hallmark Channel/Hallmark Movie Channel, based in New York.

Promotions at SNY, New York: Gary Morgenstern, senior director of programming, to VP, programming; Scott Weinfeld, senior director of finance and administration, to VP, finance and administration; Curt Gowdy Jr., VP,production/executive producer, to senior VP, production/executive producer; Scott Wilpon, special assistant to the president, to senior director, business development; Andrew Fegyveresi, director, communications, to senior director, communications.

Journalism

David Cruz, anchor/reporter, KNBC Los Angeles, returns to WOAI San Antonio as co-anchor News 4 WOAI at 5p.m.

Ginger Allen, anchor, CBS 11 News at 10, Saturday and Sunday editions, KTVT Dallas/Fort Worth, named co-anchor, CBS 11 News This Morning, weekdays 5-7 a.m.; she continues as part of the station’s team of “Investigators.”

Kate Bolduan, reporter, WTVD, Raleigh, N.C., joins Washington, D.C., bureau, CNN Newsource.

Nelly Carreno, weathercaster, Accuweather, State College, Pa., named chief weathercaster, WSNS/Telemundo Chicago.

Cable TV

Jayne Mason, account executive, WTKR Norfolk, Va., named enterprise partnership leader, Cox Media/Cox Business Services, Hampton Roads, Va.

Technology

Barry Nulman, COO, Matchframe Media Group, appointed VP, sales operations, Southwest region, Samma Systems, based in Burbank, Calif.

At Florical Systems, Gainesville, Fla.: James Berry appointed director, sales; Ash Condon, manager, production, replaces him as head of sales, East Coast territory.

Karen Bressner, senior VP, national advertising sales, Viacom International, appointed senior VP, advertising sales, TiVo Inc., based in New York.

Jon Koval, regional VP, sales, Time Warner Cable account, BigBand Networks, named VP, sales, Vyyo, Norcross, Ga.

Thom Salisbury, market development manager, professional products, Sennheiser Electronic Corp., Old Lyme, Conn., promoted to western regional sales manager, professional products.

Internet

Allen Wastler, managing editor, CNNMoney.com, joins CNBC.com as managing editor.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

Selena Chin, senior spot supervisor, Carat USA, joins RPA, Santa Monica, Calif., as local media manager, Chicago office.

Julie Prentice, senior account director, NMA Entertainment & Marketing, named VP, client relations.

At News Broadcast Network: Daniella Baider Berkson, freelance producer, named senior producer; Kacie Marczak, advanced lab consultant, Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J., named to the Reporting department; Nicole Solazzo, intern, The Eleanor Roosevelt Center, Hyde Park, N.Y. , named to the Reporting department; Kathleen LaCorte, graduate, Rider University, named media placement specialist, radio media tour group.

Related Fields

Jill Lindeman, VP/creative director, Disney ABC Cable Networks, named general manager, Promax/BDA.

Dianne Smith, in-house counsel, WRAL Raleigh, N.C., joins Holland & Knight, Telecommunications Group, Washington office, as partner.

At Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association: 2007-08 officers: Chairman Tony Vasconcellos, executive VP/CFO, Regent Communications Inc.; Vice Chair/2008 Conference Co-Chair Bill Fitzsimmons, VP, Accounting & Financial Planning, Cox Communications Inc.; Secretary Sam Bush, senior VP/Treasurer/CFO, Saga Communications; Treasurer Jim Clayton, executive VP/CFO, Scripps Networks. New board members: Michael Denson, director, credit & collections, Petry Media Corp.; Kate Lucas, corporate controller, Regent Communications; Carrie Miller, senior VP/CFO, Gannett Broadcasting; Curtis Reinhart, partner, Ernst & Young; Dean Rohrbaugh, director, tax information systems, Washington Post Co.; Robin Szabo, president, Szabo Associates.

American Cable Association board of directors: Reelected: Dave Baum, JetBroadband; Martin Brophy, Shen-Heights TV Associates; Steve Cochran, WOW! Internet Cable & Phone; Steve Friedman, Wave Broadband. Appointed: Patty Boyers, Boycom Cablevision Inc., Terry Nidiffer, General Communications Inc.; Bill Shreffler, Millennium Digital Media.