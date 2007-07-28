Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Craig Robinson, president/general manager, WCMH Columbus, Ohio, appointed executive VP, operations and digital strategy, KNBC Los Angeles, a newly created position.

Jeffery MacDougall, formerly with The CW television network, named VP/general manager, KCOY/KKFX Santa Barbara/Santa Maria, Calif.

Jay Chrepta, morning-news producer, Hubbard Broadcasting's KAAL Austin, Minn., named producer, 6 and 10 p.m.

Programming

Lisa Hillary, reporter, The Sports Network, Calgary, Alberta/The Score Television Network, Toronto, joins Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda, Md., as anchor/reporter.

Mitch English named manager, product integration, ACME Communications Inc.'s The Daily Buzz, continuing as host of the show and weather anchor.

Bob Mohler, executive director, new media, Telepictures Productions, promoted to executive in charge, new media.

Stavros Hilaris, senior VP, technology, Ascent Media, named consumer technology officer, National Geographic Ventures, Washington.

Helena DeVries, host/anchor, Shaw TV, Calgary, Alberta, signed by Summerhill Productions, Toronto, to host the second season of 10 episodes of Crimes of Passion on WE: Women's Entertainment.

Jason Holzman, creative director, Euro RSCG, named VP, brand creative, USA Network, based in New York.

At mtvU: Ross Martin, head of programming, promoted to senior VP; Chris McCarthy, head of marketing, promoted to VP; Andrew Federici, director, proprietary portals, IAC consumer applications and portals, InterActiveCorp., joins as VP, online properties.

At Discovery Communications, Planet Green initiative: Annie Howell, senior VP, communications, U.S. Networks division, named senior VP, communications, public affairs and talent management; Dan Russell, VP, programming, Discovery Health, named VP, programming.

Helen C. Karas, senior VP, advertising sales, AMC/WE Television Networks, joins Ion Media Networks Inc. as senior VP, network sales.

Cable TV

Tim Olson, VP, Central Oregon Cable Advertising, named VP, sales, for BendBroadband and Central Oregon Cable Advertising.

Journalism

At CBS News: Dean Reynolds, correspondent, ABC News, named correspondent, Chicago bureau; Seth Doane, correspondent, New Delhi, CNN International, joins as correspondent, New York, effective Aug. 13. At ABC News, NewsOne correspondents: in Chicago, Jeremy Hubbard, former reporter/anchor, KDVR Denver; in Washington, T.J. Winick, former general assignment reporter, WBZ Boston; in New York, Linsey Davis, former anchor, weekend evening newscasts, WTHR Indianapolis.

Technology

Don Rohrer, VP, sales, Wexler Video, named VP, Broadcast IT Division.

Internet

At Move Networks: Douglas Parrish, executive VP/chief technology officer, Walt Disney Internet Group, named senior VP, operations; Greg Smith, VP, technologies, All Media Guide, named CTO; David Rice, VP, sales and marketing, Limelight Networks, named West Coast VP, based in Los Angeles; Kevin Conlan, VP, sales, ExtendMedia, named East Coast VP.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

Diana Bes, associate director/Webmaster, Catholic Diocese of Peoria, Ill., joins Mosaic Marketing, as marketing manager.

Related Fields

Elizabeth Botes, formerly responsible for global distribution strategies, Terayon, appointed president, Brisbane Digital Consulting, San Francisco. Tom Bracken, VP, worldwide marketing, Technicolor, named senior VP, Media and Entertainment Division, Global Frontier Resource Consulting, New York.