What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010

Broadcast TV

Randi Goldklank, director of sales, Sunbeam Television's WHDH/WLVI Boston, promoted to VP/general manager.

Mark Lund, senior VP, sales, WNBC New York and NBC's East Coast stations, named executive VP, sales, NBC Universal Television Stations, succeeding Rich Cerussi, recently named president/general manager, KNTV San Francisco.

Cable TV

At Comcast, Houston Region, executive team for the transition from Time Warner Cable: VP, Human Resources, Marla Barnard, formerly with Time Warner Cable, Houston; VP, Business Operations, Kathryn Daley, formerly VP, finance, Comcast Central California Region; VP, Technical Operations, Dale Elifrits, formerly VP, technical operations, Comcast Connecticut/West Region; VP, Marketing and Sales, Todd Looney, formerly director, marketing and product management, Time Warner Cable, Houston; VP, Customer Care, Zinah Mineyahl, formerly VP, Customer Care, Comcast Connecticut/West Region; VP, Government and Public Relations, Ray Purser, previously VP, public affairs, Time Warner Cable, Houston; VP, Business Services, Joseph Rodriguez, a 20-year vet in telecommunications and cable management; VP, Advanced Services, CarlVance.

Programming

Steve Kent, senior executive VP, international productions, Sony Pictures Television International, named senior executive VP, programming, Sony Pictures Television.

Pam Kaufman, executive VP, marketing and worldwide promotions, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group, named chief marketing officer.

Journalism

Samantha Hayes, anchor/reporter KSL Salt Lake City, joins CNN Newsource as correspondent, Washington, D.C., bureau.