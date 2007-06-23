What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South,

New York, NY 10010

Broadcast TV

JON PETROVICH, professor/ chairperson, Broadcast Department, Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, named head of domestic broadcast operations, Associated Press, Washington.

Cable TV

At Comcast Network Advertising Sales: NICK GORZKOWSKI, sales planner, promoted to online account executive, Marketing Solutions & Interactive Media team, based in New York; SAMANTHA HYATT, account executive, Netflix Inc., joins as account executive, based in Los Angeles; ALICIA DRISKILL, strategy supervisor, OMD Digital, joins as account executive, based in Chicago.

Programming

At NBC Universal TV Networks Distribution: JIM SLATTERY, senior cable counsel, promoted to VP, business and legal affairs; GEORGE CALLARD, chief programming lawyer, AT&T, appointed VP, business and legal affairs.

JOHN VARI, VP, on-air promotions, FX, named senior VP, on-air promotions.

RICH VOKULICH, executive consultant, CBS Paramount Network Television, named senior VP, business affairs, The CW.

LILA EVERETT, consultant, Discovery Networks International, named senior VP, marketing, Speed.

MICHELE MEYER, director, research, FUSE Networks, named director, research, Tribune Entertainment Co., based in New York.

Journalism

At KPIX San Francisco: PETER SAIERS, night executive producer, named managing editor; SARAH GROOTERS, producer, Good Day Sacramento, KMAX/KOVR Sacramento, named writer.

Technology

DWIGHT WITHERSPOON, senior director, Tandberg Television, promoted to VP, corporate communications.

JOHN H. MCALPINE, executive VP/CFO/director, Targus Group International Inc., joins Westinghouse Digital Electronics as chief financial officer.