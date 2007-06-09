Fates &Fortunes
By Staff
Broadcast TV
Marilyn L. Hammond, general sales manager, WSPA Spartanburg, S.C., named VP, sales, broadcast division, Media General.
Darrell L. Jennings, local sales manager, KTFF Fresno-Visalia, Calif., appointed local marketing manager, KMPH Fresno-Visalia.
Martha Palmer, local account executive, WUTB Baltimore, named national sales manager.
Programming
Brian Jones, VP, news, Fox News Channel, named senior VP, operations, Fox Business Channel.
Andy Lewis, executive VP, Warner Bros. Animation, named executive VP/general administrative manager, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.
Amy Girdwood, senior VP, staffing and employee relations, Discovery Communications, named executive VP, human resources.
Paul A. Campbell, formerly with Microsoft Corp., appointed president/CEO, QD3 Entertainment.
Gregory Rondeau, senior research analyst, A&E Television Networks, joins Speed network as research manager.
Cable TV
At Comcast Network Advertising Sales, account executives, national sales: for E! Entertainment/The Style: David Allen, sports account executive, CBS Television; Lauren Cyr, associate sales representative, Comcast; Jay Keller, formerly with Discovery Communications; for G4 and Versus: Jim McGovern, account service representative, The WB/CW; David Tennenbaum, account service representative, ABC Family.
Technology
Joseph Wire, senior director, HD, ESPN, joins Bexel Broadcast Services to oversee corporate development initiatives.
Brian August, digital media attorney, corporate transactions group, NBC Universal, joins TitanTV Media as senior VP, business affairs/general counsel.
