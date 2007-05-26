Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?



Cable TV

Abu Khan, manager, business operations, Comcast system, Augusta, Ga., named general manager.

Joe Browning, district technical operations manager, Insight Communications, promoted to district VP, Northern Illinois district.

Broadcast TV

At Raycom Media: Ted Fortenberry, VP/general manager, KAIT Jonesboro, Ark., named VP/general manager of soon to be constructed WMBF Myrtle Beach/Florence, S.C.; Tim Ingram, operations and marketing director, KLTV Tyler, Texas, named VP/general manager, KAIT.

Helyn Wynyard, acting director, sales, WBZ/WSBK Boston, named director.

Bret Marcus, executive producer, newsmagazine California Connected, named VP, programming, publicity and promotion, KCET Los Angeles, a newly created position.

Christine Di Stadio, group senior VP, marketing and new media, New York Times Broadcast Group, named director, digital media, KHOU Houston.

Programming

Debbie DeMontreux, VP, original programming, Independent Film Channel (IFC), New York, promoted to senior VP, original programming.

At Fine Living TV Network, Scripps Emerging Networks, Knoxville, Tenn.: Judith Orlowski, VP, program scheduling and acquisitions, HGTV, named VP, development & acquisitions; Daniella Cracknell, media relations director, Twentieth Television, named director, public relations.

Journalism

Isis Romero, co-anchor, weeknight newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 p.m., KZTV Corpus Christi, Texas, named co-anchor, Fox 10 News at 10, KSAZ Phoenix.

Technology

Del Bothof, president, media services, Broadwing Communications LLC, joins WhiteBlox, The Woodlands, Texas, as acting senior VP, sales.