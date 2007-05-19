Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Phil Metlin, news director, WTVT Tampa, Fla., named VP/news director, WTXF Philadelphia.

Jesse Grear, director of sales, WNCF/WBMM Montgomery, Ala., named general manager.

David Rash, national sales manager, KCNC Denver, promoted to director of sales.

Gloria Schmidt, assistant creative services director, KABC Los Angeles, promoted to creative services director.

Cable TV

Steve Hattrup, president/owner, AlphaGraphics, rejoins Time Warner Cable National Division as VP, finance and accounting.

Programming

Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, executive VP, strategy and business operations, Nickelodeon, named COO, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group.

Chad Woodrick, executive director, syndication research, Sony Pictures Television, promoted to VP, syndication research and sales planning.

At Telemundo, Miami: Joshua Mintz, formerly in programming and production at Azteca America, joins as VP, talent strategy, Telemundo Studios; Roberto Stopello, novela writer, promoted to director, Writing Department.

Nancy McKenna, executive director of operations, SportsNet, New York, joins Court TV as VP, production operations.

Journalism

Lisa Goldberg, photojournalist, KRON San Francisco, named editor, KPIX San Francisco.

Len Turner, freelance reporter, WTXF Philadelphia, joins News 12 New Jersey as weekend anchor/reporter.

Technology

At Advanced Broadcast Solutions, Seattle: Kenneth M. Scott, 13-year industry vet, named director, broadcast engineering; Gary Stratton, account executive, Pacific Coast Visions, Santa Clara, Calif., joins as a business development sales executive.