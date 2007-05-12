Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Tracy Brogden Miller, assistant news director, KTVK Phoenix, named news director, KCTV/KSMO, Kansas City, Mo.

Dale R. Woods, VP/general manager, KWWL Waterloo, Iowa, named president/general manager, WQAD Covington, Ky.

Promotions at WFAA Dallas technology department: David Boyd, chief engineer, Texas Cable News, to assistant director of technology, broadcast media; Tommy Baugh, technical operations supervisor, to assistant director of technology, broadcast media; William “Archie” Woodard, a 15-year WFAA vet, to technical operations manager, broadcast media.

Cable TV

Barry Hicks, a graduate of Old Dominion University, named operations assistant, Cox Media Hampton Roads, Va.

Journalism

Anthony Ponce, reporter, WISH Indianapolis, joins WMAQ Chicago as a general assignment reporter in June.

Allison Seymour, anchor, noon newscast/contributor, Fox 5 Morning News, WTTG Washington, named co-anchor, Fox 5 Morning News.

Rick Klein, who covered Congress and national politics for The Boston Globe, named senior political reporter, ABC News, and author of relaunched The Note on ABCNews.com.

Programming

Sandra Yost Gehring, VP, Emmis Television, joins ACME Communications Inc. as general manager, syndicated morning show The Daily Buzz.

At NBC Universal TV Networks Distribution: Tracey Bedell, director, sales and affiliate marketing, Bloomberg Television, named director, field marketing and local ad sales; Brendan Reilly, national accounts manager, MTV Networks distribution and marketing, Viacom, joins as account executive, field sales, Midwest Region.