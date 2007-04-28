Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Jerry Walsh, operations manager, WKTV Utica/Rome, N.Y., named news director, Rochester, N.Y., Operations, Nexstar Broadcasting Group.

Lisa Columbia, account supervisor, Brand Advertising Group, Lexington, Ky., joins WTVQ Lexington as local sales assistant.

Cable TV

At Comcast: Stephen Thomas, VP/general manager, Detroit cable system, named VP, technical operations, Michigan Region, Southfield, Mich.; Rich Ruggiero, VP, communications, Midwest Division, named VP, communications and public affairs, Greater Chicago Region, Schaumburg, Ill.; Marjorie Fox, director of marketing, Comcast Southern Division, promoted to senior director of marketing.

Vernelle (Lynn) Butler, traffic assistant, Cox Media Hampton Roads, Va., promoted to traffic coordinator.

Programming

Liz Janneman, senior VP, advertising sales, The Weather Channel, joins Current TV as president, ad sales.

Vincent Onorati, director, Web design, Rainbow Media, joins iN DEMAND Networks, New York, as a director, online marketing,

Michael Weisman, executive producer, NBC Universal Television Group, named executive in charge of production, Football Night in America.

Josh Shepherd, host, Tex-Mix series, ME Television, Austin, Texas, appointed music director.

Roger Eman, a member of Sony International Television's broadcast operations team, named chief technology officer/senior VP, IT, ReelzChannel, based in Los Angeles.

Jill C. Greenwald, executive counsel, legal and business affairs, broadcasting, ABC, New York, promoted to VP, legal and business affairs, broadcasting.

John Parry, account executive, TechTV/G4, named advertising sales director, Anime Network.