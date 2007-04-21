Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Don Bradley, news director, WPTA Fort Wayne, Ind., joins KCEN Temple, Texas, as news director.

Terry McFarlane, creative services director, KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth, joins KTVT/KTXA Dallas-Fort Worth in the same capacity.

Eric Ramin, sergeant/telecommunications supervisor, U.S. Army, joins KPIX San Francisco as graphic designer.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable: Patrick Burke, VP, marketing and sales, Time Warner Cable, Minneapolis, named VP, marketing and communications, Northeast division; Donald Kosec, global sales director, SBC Global Communications, joins as VP, commercial services.

At Comcast: Lisa Schilling, interim VP, human resources, Colorado Region, named regional VP, human resources, Indianapolis Region; Terri Weldon, manager, government affairs, West Florida, promoted to director, government affairs and public relations.

Programming

At Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles: Oren Lieber, director of national accounts, promoted to VP, national accounts; Matt Grim, director of affiliate relations, TuTv Networks, joins as director, affiliate sales & marketing, Fox Sports en Español.

Joyce Campbell, executive director, production, KCET Los Angeles, promoted to the newly created position of VP, education and children's programming.

At NBC Universal TV Networks Distribution, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.: Bradley Fleisher, VP, affiliate sales, promoted to senior VP, distribution; Heather McCallion, director, Southeast region, promoted to senior director, Eastern region.

Eric Sherman, senior VP/general manager, MTV Networks' VH1 Classic, VH1 Soul, VH1 Classic Records and MHD, named president, Fuse.

Elliot Kirschner, producer, CBS Sunday Morning and 60 Minutes, named senior producer, Dan Rather Reports, HDNet.

Alice Dickens, manager of development, Oxygen, promoted to director of development.

Morris L. Reid, managing director, Westin Rinehart, Washington, named a contributor to CNBC.

Ariana Squar, supervising producer, FeistyFlix/Fallon Worldwide, joins NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution as director, brand integration.

Gary Miereanu, VP, communications, Los Angeles Dodgers, joins Warner Bros. Animation as director, publicity.

Adam Gaynor, director, advertising sales and G4 brand specialist, Comcast, joins GSN as executive director, digital media and interactive sales.

Sean Carey, executive VP, digital distribution and product acquisition, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, named senior executive VP, Sony Pictures Television.

Sandra Szahun, of the ad-sales group at NBC Universal's Bravo, named VP, national promotions, Disney's Buena Vista Television, based in New York.

Journalism

Robbin Simmons, anchor/reporter, WDIV Detroit, joins WSVN Miami as anchor.

Shirley Washington, manager, public relations, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, joins KTVI St. Louis as reporter/weekend anchor.

Nerissa Prest, weekend anchor, WFLA Tampa, Fla., joins WTVT Tampa as co-anchor, Good Day Tampa Bay.

Technology

Judy Mueller, formerly of Modulation Sciences, joins DSI RF Systems, Somerset, N.J., as director of marketing.

Tim Sloan, VP, engineering and operations, Technical Innovation , Broadcast Solutions Group, Atlanta, named VP, engineering, Professional Communications Systems Inc., Tampa, Fla.

Marketing/advertising/pr

At Katz Media Group, New York: Gerry Boehme, senior VP, strategic planning, named executive VP, strategic planning & information technology services; Joe Brewer, VP/director, customer support, named senior VP, information technology services; Robert Lyons, director, technology, named VP/director, technology; Diane Zigmont-Velez, manager of corporate training, named manager, customer support.