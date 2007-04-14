Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Clay Koenig, local sales manager, WATE Knoxville, Tenn., named general sales manager, WLNS Lansing, Mich.

Laura Caruso, general sales manager, WTOG Tampa, Fla,. promoted to VP/station manager/director, sales.

Daniel Spangler, VP, media strategies, The WB Television Network, joins Cascade Broadcasting as regional stations manager, with oversight of WBKI/WYCS Louisville, Ky., and KWBA Tucson, Ariz.

Kevin Dorsey, director, sales, KCNC Denver, named VP/director, sales, CBS Television Stations’ National Sales Group.

Parviz Marzban, chief technology officer, Innovix Inc., joins Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., Irving, Texas, as director, information services and technology, a newly created position.

Wilhelmina Walker, assistant news director, KHOU Houston, named news director, WAAY Huntsville, Ala.

Cable TV

Randal Stanley, news director, WUSA, Washington, named news director/general manager, News 12 New Jersey, effective April 23.

Programming

Mark DeVitre, VP, sales, Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP, business affairs and operations.

Kim Mosley, marketing manager, Comcast Sports Net Mid-Atlantic, promoted to affiliate and marketing manager.

Hunter Nickell, executive VP/general manager, Speed network, promoted to president.

Page H. Thompson, senior VP/general manager, video services, Comcast, named president, Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla.

Sean Cohan, VP, international business development & digital media, A&E Television Networks, promoted to senior VP, international.

At Atlas Media Corp: Kaki Kirby, VP, business development and special projects, promoted to executive VP, business development and special projects; Lauren Frasca, senior manager of development, promoted to director of development; David Levitt, casting director, MTV, joins as director of talent and casting; Samantha Lee, development coordinator, Scholastic, joins as manager, development.

Jason Samuels, senior producer, ABC News Now, named senior producer, digital content, World News With Charles Gibson, ABC News.

Thomas Evans, Ph.D., VP, research, ABC Radio, joins ESPN as VP, digital and cross media measurement.

Technology

Laurie Mascott, CEO, Datanomic, appointed executive VP, ROW sales, OmniBus Systems, London.

Tom Rosenstein, VP, business development, SeaChange International, Acton, Mass., promoted to VP, product marketing and alliances, infrastructure software group.

Jerry Josephs, account manager, Ignition Media Group, joins RNN, Rye Brook, N.Y., as manager, multiplatform sponsorship sales.

Chi-Long Tsang, IT consultant, joins SAMMA Systems, New York, as chief technology officer.

Related Fields

Scott R. Singer, partner, Deloitte, joins BMO Capital Markets, New York, as a managing director, Media, Communications and Technology Group.

Edward Oshanani, assistant VP, international operations and information technology, BMI, promoted to VP, international operations and technology.

At Red Car, Santa Monica, Calif.: husband-and-wife design team Melissa and Robert von Bjal, join the Chicago office; Chris Bialkowski, designer, Mad Monkey, Columbia, S.C., joins the New York office.

At Venable LLP, new intellectual-property group, Los Angeles office: partners JoAnna M. Esty and Dr. Stefan J. Kirchanski, IP counsel J. Alison Grabell, and associates Jenna F. Leavitt and Jennifer V. Whiting join from Liner Yankelevitz Sunshine & Regenstrief LLP, Los Angeles.

Taylor Bayouth, technical director, Fidelity Assets, named director, interactive media, Access 360 Media.

Tricia Pifer, visual effects producer, Entity FX, promoted to head of production.

At Stardust Studios: Mike Eastwood, formerly executive producer for Eyeball NYC, joins as executive producer, New York studio; Alan Bibby, design director, New York, promoted to creative director; Kinda Akash, designer, Stardust West, named senior art director, New York; Lindsay Yacura, producer, Stardust West, named producer, New York; Brad Tucker, design director, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to creative director; Neil Tsai, art director, Santa Monica, promoted to design director.